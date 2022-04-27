Physical Security Industry Benchmark: Digital Transformation Makes Dent But Advancement Needed

Austin, Texas, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What a difference a year makes – and not – according to the second consecutive Physical Security Industry Benchmark. Budgets and optimistic outlooks are up along with interest in/adoption of digital and collaborative system design technologies. However, similar challenges plague system integrators and enterprise security professionals year over year.

Commissioned by System Surveyor, the Physical Security Industry Benchmark is based on a survey administered in late 2021. More than 200 physical security professionals responded, including system integrators (49%), corporate and campus security staff (29%), and others such as manufacturers, A&Es, and consultants (23%).

Key Findings

System Integrators:

91% have a favorable business outlook in 2022.

Proposal opportunities are increasing but winning them is still an issue. “Low proposal-to-close win rates” remains a top challenge along with “gathering accurate customer site information” and “customers requesting multiple proposal revisions.”

The biggest impacts to business also stayed the same year over year: “Delays in project completion” and “Difficulty achieving profit margins.”

73% rely on paper and pen to conduct site surveys – down from 82% in 2020, but shows the runway for digital advancements.

Corporate and campus security professionals:

50% expect budgets to increase this year (versus only 11% in 2020).

The number one challenge is “Working with building management on security changes and responsibilities” (up from #7 in 2020).

The top recommendation for how integrators can improve service is “Ensure technicians coming on site have updated details on our system” (up from #6 in 2020).

43% will design systems themselves and then request bids and proposals.

Other suggestions involve systems integrators better understanding customer needs and providing more transparent, up-to-date information.

Digital Solutions a Common Thread to Improve Customer Experience

Several indicators point to technology as the way forward for both groups:

Enterprise security respondents highlighted two suggestions for system integrators directly involving technology: A portal with up-to-date service and system records/system layouts, and a digital, visual way to work jointly on survey designs and procurement.

System integrators chose system design software or tools as the number one technology that would most improve business (and more are adopting it). Other solutions foremost for this group are “Customer-facing software/app to visualize and co-design systems,” estimation and proposal software, and a digital as-built (system of record)/CAD for entire team.

For the full report, visit https://systemsurveyor.com/roi-reports/physical-security-benchmark-study-2022. See the accompanying infographic for a snapshot of the results.

About System Surveyor

The System Surveyor mobile, SaaS-based platform enables everyone involved in system design, installation, and maintenance to collaborate on an unprecedented scale. Working together in one system of record, professionals can better plan and manage the systems organizations rely on every day: video surveillance, CCTV, access control, fire alarm, IT, building automation, AV, healthcare, and more. From system integrators to end customers to subcontractors, the benefits are increased sales, faster project completions, higher satisfaction, and enhanced long-term service levels. Try all features and collaboration of the product in the free Starter Plan. Based in Austin, Texas, System Surveyor can be found at http://www.SystemSurveyor.com.

