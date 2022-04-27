English Danish

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Odense, April 27th, 2022

Company Announcement no. 37 - 27.04.2022

Results of Annual meeting 2022

Danish Aerospace Company A/S

CVR no.: 12 42 42 48

On Wednesday April 27th, 2022, the annual meeting of Danish Aerospace Company A/S was held.





The annual meeting resolved the following:

1. Election of chairperson for the annual meeting.



Chantal was elected as chairperson of the annual meeting in accordance with the proposal.

2. Presentation of the 2021 annual report including auditor’s report for approval.



The annual report for 2021 including auditor´s report was approved by the annual meeting.

3. Decision on use of profit or coverage of deficit in regard to the approved annual report.



In accordance with the proposal from the Board of Directors to carry forward the result of DKK 175,275 for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 was approved by the annual meeting.

4. Election of members for the Board of Directors, including chairman and deputy chairman.



Niels Heering was re-elected a chairman of the Board of Directors and Søren Bjørn Hansen was re-elected as deputy chairman of the Board of Directors. Additionally Tina Moe and James V. Zimmerman was re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

5. Election of auditor



PricewaterhouseCoopers was re-elected by the annual meeting as auditor.

6. Proposals from the Board of Directors or shareholders

6.a) Proposal from the Board of Directors to change article 3.2 of the articles of association regarding notice for the annual meeting

The proposal by the Board of Directors regarding change of article 3.2 of the articles of association regarding notice for the general meeting was approved by the annual meeting.

6.b) Proposal from the Board of Directors new article 3.3 of the articles of association regarding appointment of chair of the annual meeting





The proposal by the Board of Directors regarding new article 3.3 of the articles of association regarding appointment of chair of the annual meeting was approved by the annual meeting.

6.c) Proposal from the Board of Directors to change article 3.8 of the articles of association regarding the agenda of the annual meeting





The proposal by the Board of Directors regarding change of article 3.8 of the articles of association regarding agenda of the annual meeting was approved by the annual meeting.

6.d) Proposal from the Board of Directors to change article 4.1 of the articles of association regarding election of Chairman and Deputy chairman of the Board of Directors





The proposal by the Board of Directors regarding change of article 4.1 of the articles of association regarding election of chairman and deputy chairman of the Board of Directors allowing the Board of Directors to elect its chairman and deputy chairman amongst its members was approved by the annual meeting.

The updated Articles of Association will be made available at the Company’s website.

For further information, please contact:

Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

Thomas A.E. Andersen, CEO

Tel: +45 40 29 41 62

Mail: ta@danishaerospace.com

Certified Adviser:

Gert Mortensen, Partner

Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S

Tel.: +45 33 45 10 00

www.bakertilly.dk

About Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

Danish Aerospace Company (DAC) is a high-tech company operating in the area of advanced medical instrumentation and other engineering fields primarily within space applications.

Our products are based on many years of specialized research and development. These consist of developing, integrating, and applying new as well as established medical technologies to the challenges of functioning and remaining reliable in space. These products and services bring the potential of space research and experience from space operations down to Earth for the benefit of all mankind.

Danish Aerospace Company employs engineers and technicians who deliver full engineering, production and technical services for our customers. We have specialized in customer specific design, development, manufacturing, certification, maintenance, testing, and operations.

The company has developed five generations respiratory equipment for spaceflight, ergometers for astronauts, countermeasures, adapted several commercial medical equipment for spaceflight and has participated in the development of the minus eighty-degree Celsius freezers.

The Company’s quality system is certified in obligation to BS EN ISO 9001:2015, BS EN 9100:2018 technical equivalent to AS9100D that is the acknowledged standard in the area.

Note: This is a translation of the corresponding Company Announcement in Danish. In case of discrepancies between the Danish wording and the English translation, the Danish wording prevails.

www.DanishAerospace.com