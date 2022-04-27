Worldwide Indoor Farming Industry to 2032 - Featuring Aerofarms, Bright Farms and Richel Group Among Others

Dublin, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Indoor Farming Market 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This recent market study on the indoor farming market offers global industry analysis for 2017-2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022-2032.
The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.
After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition
3. Key Market Trends
3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.1.1. High Yield Associated With Vertical Farming Over Conventional Farming
3.1.2. Reduced Environmental Impact From Agriculture By Adoption Of Vertical Farming
3.1.3. Increasing Consumer Awareness Regarding The Advantages Of Consuming Fresh And High-Quality Food
3.1.4. The Rising Population Across The Globe, Especially In Emerging Economies
3.1.5. Changing Climatic Conditions Contribute To Existing Environmental Problems, Such As Soil Degradation And Groundwater Depletion, Affecting The Food And Agriculture Production Systems
3.1.6. Governments Encourage Building Indoor Farms Along With Other Initiatives
3.1.7. Organic Foods Are Perceived As Healthier, Nutritious, Safer, And More Environmentally Friendly
3.1.8. The Increasing Disposable Income And Urban Population In The Emerging Economies
3.1.9. Others
4. Upcoming Trends
4.1. Automation
4.2. Alternative to Organic Farming
4.3. New Lighting Technology
4.4. Big Data
4.5. Custom Greens
5. The Future of Indoor and Vertical Farming
5.1. Lighting
5.2. Fibre Optic Technology
5.3. AI and Machine Learning
5.4. Plant Breeding and Gene-Edited or GMO Seeds
5.5. Renewable Energy
5.6. Co-Location, Co-Generation, and Symbiotic Systems
5.7. Underground Farming
6. Impact of Covid-19 on Indoor Farming Market
6.1. Impact of Covid-19 on Indoor Farming Industry
6.2. Indoor Farming Sales Projection, Q1-Q4 2020 During Covid-19 Pandemic
6.3. Pre Covid-19 Market Forecast v/s Post covid-19 Market Forecast
7. Global Indoor Farming Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021
7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032
7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
8. Market Background
8.1. Macro-Economic Factors
8.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook
8.1.2. Global E-Commerce Industry Outlook
8.1.3. Global Urbanization Overview
8.1.4. Global Vertical Farming Overview
8.1.5. Global Agricultural Industry Contribution to GDP Outlook
8.1.6. Global Outbreak of Covid-19 Pandemic
8.1.7. Global Economic Instability
8.1.8. Global Income Group Population Overview
8.1.9. Global Impact of Online Sales
8.1.10. Others
8.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
8.2.1. Top Companies Historical Growth
8.2.2. Urbanization Growth Outlook
8.2.3. Consumer Price Index
8.2.4. Manufacturing Sector GVA
8.2.5. Others
8.3. PESTLE Analysis of Global Indoor Farming Market
8.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis of Global Indoor Farming Market
8.5. Market Dynamics
8.5.1. Drivers
8.5.2. Restraints
8.5.3. Opportunity Analysis
9. Global Indoor Farming Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Facility Type
9.1. Introduction/Key Findings
9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Facility Type, 2017-2021
9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Facility Type, 2022-2032
9.3.1. Greenhouses
9.3.2. Indoor Vertical Farms
9.3.3. Container Farms
9.3.4. Indoor Deep Water Culture Systems
9.3.5. Other Facility Types (Low Tech Plastic Hoop House)
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Facility Type
10. Global Indoor Farming Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Growing System
10.1. Introduction/Key Findings
10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Growing System, 2017-2021
10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Growing System, 2022-2032
10.3.1. Aeroponics
10.3.2. Hydroponics
10.3.3. Aquaponics
10.3.4. Soil-based
10.3.5. Hybrid
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Growing System
11. Global Indoor Farming Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Component Type
11.1. Introduction/Key Findings
11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Component Type, 2017-2021
11.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Component Type, 2022-2032
11.4. Hardware
11.4.1. Climate control systems
11.4.2. Lighting systems
11.4.3. Sensors
11.4.4. Irrigation systems
11.5. Software
11.5.1. Web-Based
11.5.2. Cloud-Based
11.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Component Type
12. Global Indoor Farming Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Crop Type
12.1. Introduction/Key Findings
12.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Crop Type, 2017-2021
12.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Crop Type, 2022-2032
12.4. Fruits and Vegetables
12.4.1. Leafy Vegetables
12.4.1.1. Lettuce
12.4.1.2. Kale
12.4.1.3. Spinach
12.4.1.4. Other Leafy Vegetables
12.4.2. Tomato
12.4.3. Strawberry
12.4.4. Eggplant
12.4.5. Other Fruits and Vegetables
12.5. Herbs and Microgreens
12.5.1. Basil
12.5.2. Herbs
12.5.3. Tarragon
12.5.4. Wheatgrass
12.5.5. Other Herbs and Microgreen
12.6. Flowers and Ornamentals
12.6.1. Perennials
12.6.2. Annuals
12.6.3. Ornamentals
12.6.4. Other Flowers and Ornamentals
12.7. Others
12.8. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Crop Type
13. Global Indoor Farming Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Region
14. North America Indoor Farming Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
15. Latin America Indoor Farming Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
16. Europe Indoor Farming Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
17. East Asia Indoor Farming Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
18. South Asia Indoor Farming Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
19. Oceania Indoor Farming Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
20. Middle East & Africa Indoor Farming Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
21. Market Structure Analysis
21.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies (Indoor Farming)
21.2. Market Concentration
21.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players
21.4. Market Presence Analysis
21.4.1. By Regional footprint of Players
21.4.2. Extracts foot print by Players
21.4.3. Channel Foot Print by Players
22. Competition Analysis
22.1. Competition Dashboard
22.2. Pricing Analysis by Competition
22.3. Competition Benchmarking
22.4. Competition Deep Dive
22.4.1. Argus Control Systems Ltd.
22.4.1.1. Overview
22.4.1.2. Extracts Portfolio
22.4.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Extracts/Channel/Region)
22.4.1.4. Sales Footprint
22.4.1.5. Strategy Overview
22.4.1.5.1. Marketing Strategy
22.4.1.5.2. Extracts Strategy
22.4.1.5.3. Channel Strategy
22.4.2. Argus Control Systems Ltd.
22.4.3. Certhon
22.4.4. AeroFarms
22.4.5. Bright Farms Inc.
22.4.6. Richel Group
22.4.7. Bowery Inc.
22.4.8. FreshBox Farms
22.4.9. Metropolis Farms Inc.
22.4.10. General Hydroponics
22.4.11. Hydrodynamics International
22.4.12. Illumitex
22.4.13. Lumigrow
22.4.14. Vertical Farm Systems
22.4.15. Priva
22.4.16. Netafim
22.4.17. Others
23. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
24. Research Methodology
