Worldwide Indoor Farming Industry to 2032 - Featuring Aerofarms, Bright Farms and Richel Group Among Others

Dublin, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Indoor Farming Market 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This recent market study on the indoor farming market offers global industry analysis for 2017-2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022-2032.

The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.

After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition



3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.1.1. High Yield Associated With Vertical Farming Over Conventional Farming

3.1.2. Reduced Environmental Impact From Agriculture By Adoption Of Vertical Farming

3.1.3. Increasing Consumer Awareness Regarding The Advantages Of Consuming Fresh And High-Quality Food

3.1.4. The Rising Population Across The Globe, Especially In Emerging Economies

3.1.5. Changing Climatic Conditions Contribute To Existing Environmental Problems, Such As Soil Degradation And Groundwater Depletion, Affecting The Food And Agriculture Production Systems

3.1.6. Governments Encourage Building Indoor Farms Along With Other Initiatives

3.1.7. Organic Foods Are Perceived As Healthier, Nutritious, Safer, And More Environmentally Friendly

3.1.8. The Increasing Disposable Income And Urban Population In The Emerging Economies

3.1.9. Others



4. Upcoming Trends

4.1. Automation

4.2. Alternative to Organic Farming

4.3. New Lighting Technology

4.4. Big Data

4.5. Custom Greens



5. The Future of Indoor and Vertical Farming

5.1. Lighting

5.2. Fibre Optic Technology

5.3. AI and Machine Learning

5.4. Plant Breeding and Gene-Edited or GMO Seeds

5.5. Renewable Energy

5.6. Co-Location, Co-Generation, and Symbiotic Systems

5.7. Underground Farming



6. Impact of Covid-19 on Indoor Farming Market

6.1. Impact of Covid-19 on Indoor Farming Industry

6.2. Indoor Farming Sales Projection, Q1-Q4 2020 During Covid-19 Pandemic

6.3. Pre Covid-19 Market Forecast v/s Post covid-19 Market Forecast



7. Global Indoor Farming Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



8. Market Background

8.1. Macro-Economic Factors

8.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook

8.1.2. Global E-Commerce Industry Outlook

8.1.3. Global Urbanization Overview

8.1.4. Global Vertical Farming Overview

8.1.5. Global Agricultural Industry Contribution to GDP Outlook

8.1.6. Global Outbreak of Covid-19 Pandemic

8.1.7. Global Economic Instability

8.1.8. Global Income Group Population Overview

8.1.9. Global Impact of Online Sales

8.1.10. Others

8.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

8.2.1. Top Companies Historical Growth

8.2.2. Urbanization Growth Outlook

8.2.3. Consumer Price Index

8.2.4. Manufacturing Sector GVA

8.2.5. Others

8.3. PESTLE Analysis of Global Indoor Farming Market

8.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis of Global Indoor Farming Market

8.5. Market Dynamics

8.5.1. Drivers

8.5.2. Restraints

8.5.3. Opportunity Analysis



9. Global Indoor Farming Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Facility Type

9.1. Introduction/Key Findings

9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Facility Type, 2017-2021

9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Facility Type, 2022-2032

9.3.1. Greenhouses

9.3.2. Indoor Vertical Farms

9.3.3. Container Farms

9.3.4. Indoor Deep Water Culture Systems

9.3.5. Other Facility Types (Low Tech Plastic Hoop House)

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Facility Type



10. Global Indoor Farming Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Growing System

10.1. Introduction/Key Findings

10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Growing System, 2017-2021

10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Growing System, 2022-2032

10.3.1. Aeroponics

10.3.2. Hydroponics

10.3.3. Aquaponics

10.3.4. Soil-based

10.3.5. Hybrid

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Growing System



11. Global Indoor Farming Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Component Type

11.1. Introduction/Key Findings

11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Component Type, 2017-2021

11.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Component Type, 2022-2032

11.4. Hardware

11.4.1. Climate control systems

11.4.2. Lighting systems

11.4.3. Sensors

11.4.4. Irrigation systems

11.5. Software

11.5.1. Web-Based

11.5.2. Cloud-Based

11.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Component Type



12. Global Indoor Farming Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Crop Type

12.1. Introduction/Key Findings

12.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Crop Type, 2017-2021

12.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Crop Type, 2022-2032

12.4. Fruits and Vegetables

12.4.1. Leafy Vegetables

12.4.1.1. Lettuce

12.4.1.2. Kale

12.4.1.3. Spinach

12.4.1.4. Other Leafy Vegetables

12.4.2. Tomato

12.4.3. Strawberry

12.4.4. Eggplant

12.4.5. Other Fruits and Vegetables

12.5. Herbs and Microgreens

12.5.1. Basil

12.5.2. Herbs

12.5.3. Tarragon

12.5.4. Wheatgrass

12.5.5. Other Herbs and Microgreen

12.6. Flowers and Ornamentals

12.6.1. Perennials

12.6.2. Annuals

12.6.3. Ornamentals

12.6.4. Other Flowers and Ornamentals

12.7. Others

12.8. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Crop Type



13. Global Indoor Farming Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Region



14. North America Indoor Farming Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



15. Latin America Indoor Farming Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



16. Europe Indoor Farming Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



17. East Asia Indoor Farming Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



18. South Asia Indoor Farming Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



19. Oceania Indoor Farming Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



20. Middle East & Africa Indoor Farming Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



21. Market Structure Analysis

21.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies (Indoor Farming)

21.2. Market Concentration

21.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players

21.4. Market Presence Analysis

21.4.1. By Regional footprint of Players

21.4.2. Extracts foot print by Players

21.4.3. Channel Foot Print by Players



22. Competition Analysis

22.1. Competition Dashboard

22.2. Pricing Analysis by Competition

22.3. Competition Benchmarking

22.4. Competition Deep Dive

22.4.1. Argus Control Systems Ltd.

22.4.1.1. Overview

22.4.1.2. Extracts Portfolio

22.4.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Extracts/Channel/Region)

22.4.1.4. Sales Footprint

22.4.1.5. Strategy Overview

22.4.1.5.1. Marketing Strategy

22.4.1.5.2. Extracts Strategy

22.4.1.5.3. Channel Strategy

22.4.2. Argus Control Systems Ltd.

22.4.3. Certhon

22.4.4. AeroFarms

22.4.5. Bright Farms Inc.

22.4.6. Richel Group

22.4.7. Bowery Inc.

22.4.8. FreshBox Farms

22.4.9. Metropolis Farms Inc.

22.4.10. General Hydroponics

22.4.11. Hydrodynamics International

22.4.12. Illumitex

22.4.13. Lumigrow

22.4.14. Vertical Farm Systems

22.4.15. Priva

22.4.16. Netafim

22.4.17. Others



23. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



24. Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xulear