SynergisticIT makes its Highly Coveted IT Skill enhancement Programs more affordable!

Fremont, CA, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SynergisticIT located in Fremont, California, one of the leaders in providing software development, IT staffing services, tech skill enhancement, and upgradation programs is thrilled to announce that they are introducing new IT skill enhancement programs to make them more affordable for anyone looking to launch a career in technology.

The new programs start as low as $3000 in upfront investment compared to $10000 earlier. The Balance is payable only after candidates start earning $75,000.00 or higher; otherwise, payments are waived until the minimum threshold is achieved. For further queries about our programs, please reach out to one of our talent development executives who can answer specific queries.

SynergisticIT wants to enable tech aspirants to afford a higher quality of technical skill enhancement that leads to successful candidate outcomes in getting employment, and great job offers, unlike traditional coding bootcamps, which struggle to get employment for their candidates who pay upfront fees leading to no results or poor results.

Since 2010, our candidates have always been in demand for their exceptional technical skills and command a premium in terms of salaries ranging from $85,000.00 to $150,000.00 per year.

SynergisticIT offers a Java track covering immersive training in Java , AWS , and MERN Stack . Candidates need to have a CS degree or an Engineering degree with some basic programming experience in Java, JavaScript, or C++ to be eligible for this program.

SynergisticIT also offers a Data Science track that includes intensive training in Data Science , Machine Learning , Python & AWS . To be eligible for this program, candidates should belong to a Mathematical or Statistical background. It is also recommended to have some Python programming experience for better understanding.

SynergisticIT Alumni have been placed at top clients like Apple, Google, DirectTV, Hitachi, eBay, PayPal, Cisco Systems, Blackrock Financial, Walmart Labs, Intuit, Western Union, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and General Electric, to name a few.

We have contributed to thousands of successful tech careers for fresh graduates and people looking for a career shift in technology. If you are interested in looking at some of the recent successful outcomes of SynergisticIT, visit:

https://www.synergisticit.com/candidate-outcomes/







For any media, client, or other inquiries, please reach out to us at:

https://www.synergisticit.com/contact-us/



SynergisticIT - The best programmers in the Bay area…Period!