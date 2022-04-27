DYOR Paving the Path to Digital Supremacy in Web 3.0 and NFT Industries

New York, NY, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DYOR is recognized as a brand that creates opportunities in the digital space. The team behind the venture has dedicated their lives to introducing the world to the developing industries of cryptocurrency, blockchain, NFTs and Web 3.0. Starting their journey in commerce, their team has been part of platforms like Shopify and other key Internet brands.





DYOR’s connection with the Internet and digital institutions has long been exceptional. Before the brand came into the crypto space, it was already operating according to the dynamics of the digital ecosystem. Working in commerce, the team at DYOR discovered crypto and its attendant innovations in their early stages when several clients offered to pay for services with digital assets. This motivated DYOR to begin moving into that space themselves, which they would inherit as their primary arena in the coming years. However, before entering fully into this niche, they spent years working over graphs, considering practical uses for digital innovation and trading. This helped them develop the skills that have since built their name in this space.

DYOR now has established itself in the crypto space. Ever since NFTs came into the spotlight, DYOR has been working to blend their current marketing skills with the tastes of this developing industry. In that process, DYOR successfully launched their first NFT project. The transition has been a pragmatic one for DYOR and its team. They have successfully expanded their network of connections and put their experience in the marketing sector to work catering to digital innovation. As a result, they have overseen more than 30 drops and have worked with notable celebrities and influencers.

Web 3.0 is another noteworthy development that has caught the eye of the people at DYOR. While creating a reputation in the crypto market, they have collaborated with IRL brands and designers such as FAZE, Universal Studios and Balenciaga to explore developing Web 3.0 environments. DYOR has made a significant impact through these collaborations, providing leadership in brand marketing.

In addition to the many niches targeted by DYOR in their journey of digital excellence, they hope to introduce a collaboration that would create the first-ever NFT-exclusive hotel and resort chain across the Ethereum blockchain. Secret Island Club (SIC) is a prospective project that is currently being assisted at all major marketing levels by DYOR. The project is evidence of their vision of bringing digital supremacy to the people through NFTs and Web 3.0.

About DYOR

DYOR comprises a team of digital innovators who have played an essential role in building the reputation of Web 3.0 and NFT industries. They have paved their way to becoming a noted name in the digital space and have collaborated extensively with eminent brands and influencers. They are currently putting their efforts into creating the first-ever NFT-exclusive hotel and resort chain.

Website | Twitter

