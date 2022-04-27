The Worldwide Stretchable Conductive Material Industry is Expected to Reach $108.7 Million by 2026

Dublin, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Stretchable Conductive Material Market (2021-2026) by Application Type, Conductive Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Stretchable Conductive Material Market is estimated to be USD 5.9 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 108.76 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 79.11%.



Market Dynamics

The Global Stretchable Conductive Material Market is driving due to increasing usage of the stretchable conductor in consumer electronics like TV and Laptops, including display and touch. Also, smart textile wears and flexible products used in various applications boost the market's growth. Additionally, the miniaturization of the electronic product helps increase operational speed, and growing advancement in product designing strategies, assembly techniques and materials are driving the market's growth. On the other hand, lack of technological awareness, slower and laborious manufacturing processes that consume more time, and lower lifespan of stretchable circuits are restricting the market's growth.



Furthermore, growing demand and trend for wearables electronics, increasing research and development activities, and increasing adoption of stretchable conductive material by medical industries are creating potential opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. Moreover, the product's performance and its capability will be a challenge for the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are 3M Company, Advanced Nano Products Co Ltd, Applied Nanotech, Inc, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Indium Corporation, LOTTE Advanced Materials Co Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, Toyobo Co Ltd, and Vorbeck Material Corp, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Stretchable Conductive Material Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Stretchable Conductor Usage in Consumer Electronics

4.1.2 Higher Operational Speed due to Product Miniaturization

4.1.3 Growing Advancement of Design, Material, and Techniques

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lower Lifespan of Stretchable Circuits

4.2.2 Time Consuming Manufacturing Process

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Wearables Electronics

4.3.2 Increasing Adoption by Medical Industries

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Product Performance and Compatibility



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Stretchable Conductive Material Market, By Application Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Biomedical

6.3 Cosmetic

6.4 Photovoltaics

6.5 Wearables

6.6 Others



7 Global Stretchable Conductive Material Market, By Conductor Material Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Copper

7.3 Carbon Nanotube

7.4 Graphene

7.5 Silver

7.6 Others



8 Global Stretchable Conductive Material Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.1 America

8.1.1 Argentina

8.1.2 Brazil

8.1.3 Canada

8.1.4 Chile

8.1.5 Colombia

8.1.6 Mexico

8.1.7 Peru

8.1.8 United States

8.1.9 Rest of Americas

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Austria

8.2.2 Belgium

8.2.3 Denmark

8.2.4 Finland

8.2.5 France

8.2.6 Germany

8.2.7 Italy

8.2.8 Netherlands

8.2.9 Norway

8.2.10 Poland

8.2.11 Russia

8.2.12 Spain

8.2.13 Sweden

8.2.14 Switzerland

8.2.15 United Kingdom

8.2.16 Rest of Europe

8.3 Middle East and Africa

8.3.1 Egypt

8.3.2 Israel

8.3.3 Qatar

8.3.4 Saudi Arabia

8.3.5 South Africa

8.3.6 United Arab Emirates

8.3.7 Rest of MEA

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Australia

8.4.2 Bangladesh

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 India

8.4.5 Indonesia

8.4.6 Japan

8.4.7 Malaysia

8.4.8 Philippines

8.4.9 Singapore

8.4.10 South Korea

8.4.11 Sri Lanka

8.4.12 Thailand

8.4.13 Taiwan

8.4.14 Rest of Asia



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



10 Company Profiles

10.1 3M Company

10.2 Abalonyx AS

10.3 ACS Technologies Group, Inc

10.4 Advanced Nano Products Co Ltd

10.5 Applied Nanotech, Inc

10.6 Arkema S.A.

10.7 BASF SE

10.8 Carbon Solution Group

10.9 CHASM Advanced Materials, Inc

10.10 Dow, Inc

10.11 DuPont de Nemours, Inc

10.12 Dycotec Materials Ltd

10.13 Hyperion Catalysis International

10.14 Indium Corporation

10.15 Klean Industries, Inc

10.16 LOTTE Advanced Materials Co Ltd

10.17 Nanocyl SA

10.18 Nanotek Instruments, Inc

10.19 National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology

10.20 North Carolina State University

10.21 Osaka Organic Chemical Industry Ltd

10.22 Panasonic Corporation

10.23 Rajasthan Electric Industries

10.24 Showa Denko K.K

10.25 Toyobo Co Ltd

10.26 University of Houston

10.27 US Research Nanomaterials, Inc

10.28 Versarian PLC

10.29 Vorbeck Material Corp

10.30 Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Corporation Limited



11 Appendix



