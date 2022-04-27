CitrusNFT Takes Charge in Digital and NFT Marketing

Los Angeles, CA, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CitrusNFT, based in California, is a brand providing digital marketing solutions in the blockchain space. Experienced in multimedia marketing and digital media design, they have seen exceptional growth with their approach to generating influence within the crypto and NFT market. Like many, CitrusNFT has acknowledged the growth potential of NFTs. Since their entry into the sector half a year ago, they have provided marketing services for multiple digital space projects, including projects like Tsuki NFT. Citrus is also currently serving as an advisor for an online gaming casino that is actively working to bridge the gap between NFTs and online gaming. The founder and lead investor is very well renowned in the online gambling world being in the industry for over 20 years. One of his companies, BGO, generated £300m in net gaming revenue in its 9 year lifetime.





Inspired by the vitality and abundance of fruits, CitrusNFT has begun their journey toward digital supremacy on a greater scale. They believe in the potential of the digital space to become the next great industry—and that digital assets will rule the future, spelling a change in global dynamics. The brand made its first forays in that industry by spreading project awareness, but it looks forward to offering a more robust suite of services in the future. They hope to imbue NFTs with the progressive innovation of Web 3.0, which is currently in its early stages.

With such significant beliefs about the digital space, CitrusNFT has used their strengths in marketing to help the innovators find the right platform to make a change in the ecosystem. They have studied the Twitter algorithm extensively and have built proven tactics for growing clientele. As CitrusNFT continues to expand their knowledge of digital dynamics, they believe in sharing that journey with others in the NFT space. They project a rich future for NFTs and digital marketing, which they believe will be life-changing for the individuals who participate in the development of this ecosystem.

About CitrusNFT

CitrusNFT is a brand offering digital and marketing services for influential projects in the NFT space. Since starting their journey six months ago, they have worked to hone their expertise in digital marketing and provide services for projects that intend to bring change to the digital ecosystem.

