Altisource Asset Management Corporation Announces Purchases of Common Stock by Directors and Officers

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Asset Management Corporation (“AAMC” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AAMC) today announced that Ricardo C. Byrd and John P. de Jongh, Jr., directors of the Company, and Stephen R. Krallman, Chief Financial Officer of the Company have purchased 1,886, 1,000 and 2,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, respectively.

The Company also announced that its newly appointed President and Chief Operating Officer, Jason Kopcak, has purchased 5,000 shares of the Company’s common stock.

The purchases of Messrs. Byrd, de Jongh, Jr, and Krallman will be reflected in each of their amended Form 4s which will be filed on a timely basis and Mr. Kopcak’s purchases will be reflected in his initial Form 3 after he begins employment with the Company.

The Company continues to execute on its plan for building the Alternative Lending Group through purchasing loans and building a loan origination business. The Company also continues to assess opportunities in the Crypto ATM space. Mr. Kopcak will join the Company in May 2022.

About AAMC

AAMC is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. We also continue to assess opportunities that could potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as our Crypto-ATMs. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding management’s beliefs, estimates, projections, anticipations, and assumptions with respect to, among other things, the Company’s financial results, future operations, business plans and investment strategies as well as industry and market conditions. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “seek,” “believe” and other expressions or words of similar meaning. We caution that forward-looking statements are qualified by the existence of certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, our ability to develop our businesses, and to make them successful or sustain the performance of any such businesses; developments in the litigation regarding our redemption obligations under the Certificate of Designations of our Series A Convertible Preferred Stock; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the “Risk Factors” and other sections described from time to time in the Company’s current and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this press release only. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.