Legends Business Group, Inc. Announces Acquisition of 33 lots, asset value of $3.3 million

Henderson, NV, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legends Business Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: LGBS) has acquired land for the development of 33 lots worth $3.3 million in Boise Idaho. We are very excited to add another acquisition giving the company 136 lots acquired so far in 2022 valued at $13.6 million. We continue to work hard expanding our business. The company’s current outlook and growth has never been better and is financially sound. As of now we have enough lots to develop well into 2023, with opportunities for us to acquire still more lots available. We look forward to expanding our presence as a strong successful land developer in the real estate market well into 2023 and beyond. We continue to grow at a very fast pace. The real estate housing shortage has created an important opportunity for us to take advantage of our knowledge and resources to swiftly become one of the leading real estate land development companies in the area. We plan on maintaining a prominent long-term presence in the real estate industry. The Company is committed to building shareholder value.

Paul Bakajin CEO/President Stated: “The company’s position as a land developer continues to grow and our outlook has never been better. Our future growth will continue as we have many more land acquisitions planned."

Currently, the only media outlet is the company’s Twitter account: http://twitter.com/Legendsbusiness .

We constantly monitor our website to effectively communicate with our shareholders, therefore, please email us at Info@legendsbusinessgroup.com . The Company’s Website: https://legendsbusinessgroup.com . All information can be verified at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LGBS/profile

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company’s best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company’s public announcements.