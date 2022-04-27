Silicone Additives Market by Type (Defoamer, Rheology Modifier, Surfactants, Wetting and Dispersing Agents), End User (Plastics and Composites,Paints and Coatings, Pulp and Paper, Food and Beverage), and Region - Global Outlook to 2022-2029

Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Silicone Additives market. We have been studying the market from the past 10 years and this is our 6th edition of the report. It took us around 3 months to complete the research and finally make it available in the market for sale.

Silicone additives can impart properties such as UV resistance, water inhibition, and flame retardancy to resins. Also, they are highly suitable for optical applications due to their ability to control light diffusion. These beneficial properties of the product are anticipated to fuel their demand in end-use industries. Silicone additives have several other properties such as wetting agents, antifoam agents, rheology modifier, and others. Catering to its wide array of applications, silicone additives are used in a number of different industries namely paper and pulp, plastics, paints and coatings, personal care, food & beverages, and others.

Dow Corning, Evonik, Shin-Etsu, Momentive Performance Materials, Elkem, KCC Corporation, Wacker Chemie, BYK Additives, Siltech, BRB International and others.

- Essen, Germany. Evonik, the leading solutions provider to the polyurethane (PU) industry has announced that it has converted its entire silicone surfactants portfolio available in Europe, to only include low cyclics or low VOC-based (volatile organic compounds) products. - BYK recently launched two additives: BYK-329 and BYK-092. BYK-329, a silicone-containing surface additive for both solvent-free and solvent-borne systems, greatly reduces surface tension, especially in floor coatings and general industrial coatings, and promotes leveling and defoaming properties. - EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 -- Elkem Silicones will introduce two new silicone adhesives to its lineup of medical grade Silbione® silicone solutions at the upcoming Medical Design and Manufacturing West conference in Anaheim, Calif., August 10 to 12. - TER Chemicals is the leading European distribution and trading firms for speciality chemicals. Product offering extends from natural and synthetic resins, waxes of all types, pigments and speciality chemicals to additives for the Adhesives, Paints & Coatings, Construction, Polymers, Textiles and allied industries. - Munich-based chemical company WACKER is bundling its high-quality silicone additives for the household and personal care industry under a new brand name. Silicone fluids and emulsions for textile and surface care products and for enhancing sanitary paper will be marketed under the name LIOSIL® going forward.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Tokyo, President: Yasuhiko Saitoh) announced that it is going to increase the sales prices of all of its silicone products, one of Shin-Etsu’s main business segments, both in Japan and globally Elkem is upgrading its silicone production plant in France in an effort to unlock the supply chain bottleneck in raw materials. The company is investing roughly 36 million euros (NOK 350 million) to boost production at its Roussillon, France, facility Momentive Performance Materials Inc. has reached a definitive agreement to acquire KCC Corporation's Silicones business – in Korea and the UK as well as its sales operations in China – further enhancing Momentive's global capabilities in advanced silicones and specialized applications. WATERFORD, N.Y. - Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (“Momentive”), today announced it will invest $13 million for the expansion of its existing Termoli (Italy) plant to create a state-of-the-art manufacturing hub for its Niax™ polyurethane additives.

Attributes Details Base Year 2021 Historic Data 2019-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Regional Scope Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa By Function



Defoamer

Rheology Modifier

Surfactants

Wetting

Dispersing Agents

Lubricant Agent

Others (Leveling, Adhesion, Water Resistance, And Abrasion & Mar Resistance) By Application Plastics & Composites

Paints & Coatings

Pulp & Paper

Food & Beverage

Personal Homecare

Chemical Manufacturing and Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Others (Textile and Construction) CAGR 4.1 % Customization Scope 15% Free Customization Delivery Format PDF and Excel through Email

- Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market owing to the increasing demand from various end-user industries such as paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, and personal care in the countries like as China and India. - In Asia-Pacific, the growth of the construction sector is majorly driven by rising in residential construction projects, in order to meet the accommodation requirements of the growing population. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand from paints & coatings, and adhesives & sealants. - Europe is in the second position in the Silicone Additives Market due to increasing demand in the electronic, aerospace, and automotive industries.

- The global silicone additives market can be segmented as paints & coatings , pulp & paper , plastics & composites, food & beverage, personal & home care, chemical & petroleum, agriculture, and others. - The high use of silicon additives in plastics, oil and gas and personal care products boosts the market growth. - Plastics & composites are one of the major applications of the product. The growing use of plastics & composites to reduce the weight of components used in the automotive, aerospace, and energy sector is projected to augment product demand over the forecast period. - In the paint & coating industry, the product is used to increase adherence, waterproofing , and resistance of coatings to extreme conditions. - In the personal care and cosmetics sector, silicone additives are used as wetting, conditioning, and emulsifying agents. - Platinum catalyst is often used in silicone-release coatings as an external curing method. Low platinum volume can affect curing velocity efficiency and release the coatings property.

