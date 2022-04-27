U.S. Antimicrobial Plastics Market to Advance at CAGR of 5.5% during 2021–2031; TMR Study

Widespread preference of sliver inorganic additive in U.S. antimicrobial plastics market, particularly in food packaging and cosmetics industries



ALBANY, N.Y., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad plastics products are being incorporated with antimicrobial additives to cater to the massive requirements in multiple end-use industries in the U.S. antimicrobial plastics market. Continuous R&D in antimicrobial technologies for polymers have spurred the demand for products in diverse applications such as flooring, medical devices, car interiors, food packaging, sports equipment, and appliances. The global valuation of the U.S. antimicrobial plastics market is projected to exceed valuation of US$ 1.8 Bn by 2031.

Companies are keenly expanding the array of antimicrobial technologies for plastics in order to impart variety of attractive material characteristics in various applications. Of note, the massive adoption of antimicrobial plastics in healthcare, construction, and food packaging is boosting the market outlook. The TMR study on the U.S. antimicrobial plastics market found that the introduction of custom blends of antimicrobial plastics to meet the demands in the electronics and textile industries.

A wide range of formulations in the U.S. antimicrobial plastics market have been commercialized that help meet functional requirement of protecting the materials against microbial growth, and are affordable to customers. In addition, pioneers and prominent incumbent players in the market are stridently looking to enhance other properties of the plastics for enhancing other performance properties.

Key Findings of U.S. Antimicrobial Plastics Market Study

Extensive Demand for Sliver Inorganic Additives Underpin Sizable Market Prospects: The authors of the TMR study on the U.S. antimicrobial plastics market found that the silver inorganic segment held a leading share globally in 2020. They have used extensively in plastics used in food production and medical equipment. Of note, numerous companies are expanding the portfolio of silver ion antimicrobial additives for high-performing antimicrobial plastics without affecting other desired properties of the base polymer. The demand for antimicrobial plastic additives is expanding to meet range of applications, such as in automotive interior and medical devices in order to capture customer value in the U.S. antimicrobial plastics market.



Rising Uptake in Healthcare Industry to Propel Revenue Growth: Rise in demand for medical devices for the healthcare industry is expanding the horizon for products in the U.S. antimicrobial plastics market. Medtech companies are increasingly adopting antimicrobial plastics for devices meant for specialized applications in the healthcare industry. The end-use industry is a highly lucrative one, assert the analysts in the TMR study U.S. antimicrobial plastics market. Growing awareness about the essential requirements of antimicrobial growth on surfaces used in hospitals and clinics will catalyze revenue growth for players in the market. Dental surgical units and care homes are increasingly using antimicrobial plastics in beds, nurse call systems, handrails, cubicle curtains, and door handles.



U.S. Antimicrobial Plastics Market: Key Drivers

Growing awareness about the need for antimicrobial surface in electronics, flooring, and bevy of other consumer applications is a key driver of the U.S. antimicrobial plastics market.

New avenues have been shaped by the increased cost-effectiveness of products. In the near future, the utilization of antimicrobial plastics in commodity plastics will lead to a spurt of promising opportunities, observed the analysts in a TMR study on U.S. antimicrobial plastics market.

U.S. Antimicrobial Plastics Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players poised to shape the emerging dynamics of competition in the U.S. antimicrobial plastics market are King Plastic Corporation, Advanced Plastiform, Inc., Condale Plastics, RTP Company, Parx Materials NV, Addmaster Ltd., Milliken & Company, DuPont De Nemours Inc., Ray Products Company Inc., and Microban International, Ltd.

U.S. Antimicrobial Plastics Market: Segmentation

Antimicrobial Plastics Market, by Type

Commodity Plastics Polypropylene (PP) Polyvinylchloride (PVC) Polystyrene (PS) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Others (including Polyethylene [PE])

Engineering Plastics Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Polycarbonate (PC) Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Polyoxymethylene (POM) Others (including Polyamide [PA])

High-performance Plastics

Antimicrobial Plastics Market, by Additive

Organic Isothiazolinone Zinc Pyrithione Thiabendazole Others

Inorganic Zinc Silver Copper Others



Antimicrobial Plastics Market, by Application

Flooring

Medical Devices

Car Interiors

Food Packaging

Sports Equipment

Appliances

Others (including Cosmetic Packaging)



Antimicrobial Plastics Market, by End-use

Building & Construction

Healthcare

Packaging

Automotive

Electronics

Commercial

Others (including Textile)



Antimicrobial Plastics Market, by Country

U.S.



Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials:

