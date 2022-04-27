Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Eurell)

English Swedish





Bank of Åland Plc

Managers' Transactions

April 27, 2022, 15.30 EET

Managers' Transactions

__





Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jan-Gunnar Eurell

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 13611/5/4

__



Transaction date: 2022-04-27

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 310 Unit price: 31.2 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 310 Volume weighted average price: 31.2 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505