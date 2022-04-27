REMINDER/Annual Meeting of Shareholders

English French

MONTREAL, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supremex Inc. (“Supremex” or the “Company”) (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, will hold it’s annual meeting of shareholders on April 28, 2022 at 11:00am, virtually via live webcast at https://meetnow.global/MPCW4VT.



About Supremex

Supremex is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions. Supremex operates ten manufacturing facilities across four provinces in Canada and three manufacturing facilities in the United States employing approximately 825 people. Supremex’ growing footprint allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelope and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers.

