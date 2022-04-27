Fujifilm Awarded Pacific Air Force/Navy Order from the U.S. Department of Defense and Defense Logistics Agency for Synapse PACS

Lexington, Mass., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation – a leading provider of enterprise imaging and informatics solutions, has been awarded a Pacific Air Force/Navy (PACAF) contract from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to standardize its digital imaging network’s picture archiving and communication systems (DIN-PACS) in U.S. Naval and Air Force medical treatment facilities with the company’s Synapse PACS. The award was earned through Fujifilm’s 2017 DIN-PACS contract with the Defense Logistics Agency.

“We’ve invested significantly in advancing our enterprise imaging portfolio to securely support the most expansive and critical healthcare environments - like that of the U.S. Department of Defense. As we continue to augment our PACS technology, we’re able to address a number of critical customer needs, including a modern IT architecture, security, cost savings, operational efficiencies, streamlined provider workflow, and most importantly improved patient outcomes,” says Bill Lacy, senior vice president, medical informatics, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “We’re honored to be awarded the PACAF delivery order, and we commend the DoD for its commitment to equipping our U.S. Naval and Air Force medical treatment facilities with the most advanced technologies.”

Synapse PACS is Fujifilm’s next-generation, zero-footprint server-side PACS system that enables secure imaging and reporting access beyond radiology departments to function as a comprehensive enterprise imaging system. Synapse PACS is a scalable solution that unifies imaging data across the enterprise to support clinical collaboration, workflow efficiency, and more-informed decision making.

Fujifilm was the DoD’s vendor of choice for this award due to Synapse PACS’s ability to strengthen current government healthcare operations through robust integrations with imaging modalities, improved system services, and enhanced image distribution for clinical users across 14 U.S. Naval and Air Force medical treatment facilities. Specifically, Fujifilm met the following criteria established by the U.S. government for PACS vendor selection:

PACS to effectively integrate with voice recognition/dictation system, provide a solution for critical test result management, and multi-site region wide peer review for radiologists on their PACS workstations.

PACS to seamlessly integrate with the Army and Navy Enterprise Clinical Imaging Archive (ECIA) and the Air Force’s Data Center (IDC) Image Repositories.

Naval and Air Force medical treatment facilities around the globe will rely on Synapse PACS for superior diagnostic interpretations and assessments, including: Naval Medical Center (NMC) Portsmouth, United States Naval Hospital (USNH) Guantanamo Bay, USNH Yokosuka Japan, USNH Okinawa Japan, USNH Guam, Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson (JBER), Eielson AB, Hickam AFB, Andersen, AFB, Kadena AB, Yokota AB, Misawa AB, Kadena AB, Osan AB, and Kunsan AB.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a leading innovator in diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of healthcare across prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Fujifilm’s medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, endoscopy, and endosurgery. The Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. REiLI®, Fujifilm’s artificial intelligence initiative, combines Fujifilm’s rich image -processing heritage with cutting-edge AI innovations to inspire a new tier of clinical confidence. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the golden standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories across the country and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labeling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com