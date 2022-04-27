Minim Continues Retail Expansion to Home Improvement with Summit Growth Partners

New Partnership Positions the Company to Extend Motorola Intelligent Networking to the DIY Retail Segment

MANCHESTER, NH, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire — Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the Motorola brand, today announced its new relationship with Summit Growth Partners, one of the largest players in retail representation nationwide. Working directly with the biggest names in home improvement retailing, Summit Growth Partners excels in boosting manufacturers’ performance across seven different product categories. With this partnership, Minim expands its consumer reach to the home improvement retailing segment.



“Minim is eager for the opportunity to work with Summit Growth Partners,” said Minim National Retail Sales Director Jeff Rodning. “Given the growing popularity of networking devices in the home improvement segment, we’re confident that our intelligent products will deliver exceptional value to DIY customers around North America.”

Summit Growth Partners has successfully placed products on shelves at top-tier industry home improvement retail brands. As part of their collaborative effort, Minim and Summit Growth Partners will offer these brands top-of-the-line Motorola hardware solutions in the mesh, cable modem, and gateway categories. These hardware options include the Motorola MT8733, a powerful DOCSIS 3.1, WiFi 6 modem router combo; the Motorola MH7600 series, an accessible and advanced WiFi 6 mesh system; and the Motorola MG8725, one of the brand's highest performance cable modem router combos. Motorola networking devices also feature the motosync app, powered by Minim.

“There couldn’t be a better time for a company like Minim to enter the DIY retailing segment, as we’ve witnessed a swift growth of interest in consumer electronics from our partners,” said Summit Growth President Will Kimmerle. “Minim’s best-in-class intelligent networking products are sure to deliver on this growing demand throughout the segment.”

Building on Minim’s recent partnership with USI Sales in the office retail segment, the Company will begin extending Motorola networking hardware to Summit Growth Partners’ retailer network in the coming months. For additional information on Summit Growth Partners, please visit www.summit-growth.com. For more information about Minim, visit www.minim.com.

About Minim

Minim, Inc., (NASDAQ: MINM) was born in 1977 as a networking company and now delivers intelligent software to protect and improve the WiFi connections we depend on to work, learn, and live. Minim’s cloud platform powers intuitive apps and a variety of routers, helping customers take control of their connected experience and privacy. Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., Minim holds the exclusive global license to design and manufacture consumer networking products under the Motorola brand. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

About Summit Group

Summit Growth Partners know that off-the-shelf solutions to get your product on the shelves at big box stores do not exist. Instead, it takes experience, knowledge, persistence, and a network of key relationships. That’s why we’re here. Summit Growth Partners works directly with creators to move products from development to shelf-quickly.

Our mission is to put manufacturers in a position to be successful.

Media Contact:

Scott Harvin at (843) 693-0298 or scotth@minim.com

Investor Relations Contact:

James Carbonara, Hayden IR at (646) 755-7412 or james@haydenir.com

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high-quality products that enrich consumers’ lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

Forward-Looking Statements

