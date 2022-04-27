Nano Dimension Announces First Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Waltham, Massachusetts, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NNDM), an industry-leader in Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME), Printed Electronics (PE), and Micro-Additive Manufacturing (Micro-AM), announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 before the Nasdaq market opens on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Mr. Yoav Stern, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nano Dimension, and Ms. Yael Sandler, Chief Financial Officer of Nano Dimension, will host a conference call on May 31, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET, to discuss the financial results.

To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call five minutes before the conference call commences.

U.S. Dial-in Number: 1-866-744-5399

Israel Dial-in Number: 972-3-9180692

Webcast link: https://Veidan.activetrail.biz/nanodimensionq1-2022

At: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time, 4:00 p.m. Israel Time

A replay will be available after the end of the conference call on Nano Dimension’s website. Participants will be required to state their name and company upon entering the call.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension’s (Nasdaq: NNDM) vision is to transform the electronics and similar additive manufacturing sectors through the development and delivery of an environmentally friendly and economically efficient additive manufacturing, Industry 4.0 solution, while enabling a one-production-step-conversion of digital designs into functioning devices – on demand, anytime, anywhere.

The DragonFly IV® system and specialized materials serve cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PEDs®) fabrication needs by simultaneously depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, while integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components. The outcomes are Hi-PEDs® which are critical enablers of autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices. In addition, these products enable iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market, and device performance gains.

Nano Dimension also develops complementary production equipment for Hi-PEDs® and printed circuit board (PCB) assembly (Puma, Fox, Tarantula, Spider etc.). The core competitive edge for this technology is in its adaptive, highly flexible surface-mount technology (SMT) pick-and-place equipment, materials dispenser suitable for both high-speed dispensing and micro-dispensing, as well as an intelligent production material storage and logistics system.

Additionally, Nano Dimension is a leading developer and supplier of high-performance control electronics, software, and ink delivery system. It invents and delivers state-of-the-art 2D and 3D printing hardware and unique operating software. It focuses on high-value, precision-oriented applications such as specialized direct-to-container packaging, printed electronics functional fluids, and 3D printing, which can all be controlled by the proprietary software system - Atlas.

Serving similar users of Hi-PEDs®, Nano Dimension’s Fabrica 2.0 micro additive manufacturing system enables the production of microparts based on a Digital Light Processor (DLP) engine that achieves repeatable micron levels resolution. The Fabrica 2.0 is engineered with a patented array of sensors that allows a closed feedback loop, using proprietary materials to achieve very high accuracy while remaining a cost-effective mass manufacturing solution. It is used in the areas of micron-level resolution of medical devices, micro-optics, semiconductors, micro-electronics, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), microfluidics, and life sciences instruments.

For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com .