Strong Technical Services Partners With GDC Technology Limited to Deploy Digital Cinema Servers to Caribbean Cinemas

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strong Technical Services “(STS”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN) (“Ballantyne” or the “Company”), today announced its partnership with GDC Technology Limited (“GDC”) for the deployment of digital cinema servers to Caribbean Cinemas (“Caribbean”), owner and operator of 583 screens in the Caribbean Islands, Central and South America. The four-year agreement involves the full replacement of legacy media servers with the new “Flagship” GDC SR-1000 Standalone Integrated Media Block™ with diskless CineCache™ at all of Caribbean Cinemas’ existing sites and new construction projects. STS will assist the deployment and also provide remote technical services for the duration of the agreement.



“Caribbean Cinemas has always strived to offer moviegoers outstanding customer services, value and enjoyment based on their continuous upgrading as new technologies become available”, said Ray Boegner, President of Strong Entertainment at Ballantyne Strong. “This agreement is an example of the Caribbean’s core philosophy of leading and staying at the forefront of technology as it changes and evolves. My hat goes off to Robert and Caribbean for their leadership.”

“At Caribbean Cinemas, we base our partnerships on trust and reliable performance of a company’s products. We firmly believe GDC is one of the most trusted names in the cinema industry with very reliable products,” said Robert Carrady, President of Caribbean Cinemas. “Extending our relationship was based upon our experience with GDC and Strong. Both have exceptional post-sales support, a history of innovations and a passion to continually improve the moviegoing experience for our guests.”

“We are delighted to continue our long-term partnership with Caribbean Cinemas,” said Annie Wang, President of GDC Technology (USA) LLC. “We have had the pleasure of their partnership over the past 12 years now and that relationship will continue to grow as they continue to provide their customers with the best, “state of the art” presentation for years to come in the cinema markets they serve now and in the future.”

About Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and Strong Technical Services, Inc.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. is a diversified holding company with operations and investments across a broad range of industries. The Company’s Strong Entertainment business unit includes STRONG/MDI Screen Systems (www.strongmdi.com), the leading premium screen and projection coatings supplier in the world and Strong Technical Services (www.strong-tech.com), which provides comprehensive managed service offerings with 24/7/365 support nationwide to ensure solution uptime and availability. Ballantyne Strong also holds stakes in GreenFirst Forest Products Inc., Firefly, Inc, and FG Financial Group, Inc.

About GDC Technology Limited

GDC Technology Limited (‘GDC’) is a leading digital cinema solutions provider with its manufacturing facility certified with ISO 9001:2015 by SGS. GDC develops, manufactures and sells cinema projector, media server for both projector and LED cinema display, content storage system, cinema enterprise software including theatre management system and advanced cinema automation system for the global cinema industry. GDC is a licensee of the DTS:XTM object-based immersive sound technology from DTS, Inc. for the development of its media servers. In addition, GDC also provides a suite of digital cinema products and services, including LED cinema, 3D product, audio equipment, projector lamp, silver screen, post-production service, Electronic Delivery System (EDS).

