Quantum Computing Inc.’s (QCI) Rebel Brown to Present at Women of Silicon Valley: “Your Quantum Future is Now”

WHY:

This talk will focus on the opportunities presented by quantum computing, perhaps the most transformative technology since the advent of the semiconductor. Rebel will ask and answer questions including: What is quantum computing, what is the big buzz about, and what’s the potential value we can all leverage for our own careers?

What are the challenges facing quantum computing and how can you step up to help solve them?

What skills are needed and how do you acquire them?

What opportunities are out there for women, how do you find them, and how do you position yourself within the quantum computer ecosystem? Rebel will also share her top three tips for controlling the chaos that comes from any new paradigm shift or change.