Discovery Data Releases Annual Outlook Report on Key Factors Influencing Financial Advisors’ Decision-Making in 2022

Eatontown, New Jersey, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite widespread, post-pandemic office reopenings across the financial services industry, nearly 70 percent of financial advisors are uncertain of their plans or do not plan to return to the office, according to new research from Discovery Data, a leading provider of data, insights, and analytics for the financial services and insurance industries.

Discovery Data’s 2022 Financial Advisor Outlook captured trends using its findings from an annual survey of U.S. financial advisors. The results were then tallied across various sub-groupings to offer a holistic view of trends within the financial advisory profession.

The report finds that nearly 70 percent of advisors are uncertain of their plans or do not plan to return to an office environment ever. More surprisingly, despite the so-called Great Resignation, 60 percent of advisors reported that they do not expect to leave their current firm within the next five years. Discovery Data’s figures on actual advisor movement corroborate this advisor sentiment.

The 2022 Financial Advisor Outlook also found advisors’ interest in alternative investments has spiked compared with 2021, with more than 60 percent of advisors now likely to consider alternative asset classes. Discovery Data asked advisors to share additional detail about the types of alternatives attracting their attention, breaking down 10 alterative asset types by rank order.

Macroeconomic issues including inflation, interest rates, and market volatility displaced COVID-19 as top-of-mind concerns, according to the report. While the top three choices generally echo many of the trends in overall public sentiment, a few factors stood out as highlighted within the report.

“Discovery Data’s 2022 Financial Advisor Outlook is meant to provide vital input on the values, priorities, and concerns of financial advisors,” said Saleem Khan, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Discovery Data. “We are uniquely positioned to reach this population, as well as share this insight with the financial advisory market and those that service them so they can make timely, strategic decisions.”

