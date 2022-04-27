BW Offshore: Statement regarding ship-recycling reports

Statement regarding ship-recycling reports

BW Offshore would like to make the following statement in relation to recent reports regarding an accident on the Priya Blue shipyard in India:

The Company can confirm that it, on April 21, was informed about a fatal accident at Priya Blue plot V1. The accident was unrelated to the ongoing recycling of former BW Offshore FPSOs at the yard. The Company’s representatives at the yard did not witness the event. They are in close contact with the yard about the ongoing investigation and have offered their assistance. Further questions about the accident should be directed to the management of Priya Blue plot V1.

