Waqt Aa Gaya Hai to Reconnect, Relish & Relive With Laxmi This Ramadan Season

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's that month of the year when delectable and soulful food can be spotted almost everywhere. Being a cultural melting pot, Ramadan celebrations and delicious food in America bring together a great sense of community and pride. The excitement of Ramazan is generated much before the arrival as everyone makes an effort to welcome this month warmly with preparations that include deep cleaning of the houses, groceries, and prepping for iftari snacks. Ramadan is a time when stomachs stay empty, but hearts stay full of empathy, unity, peace, and happiness.

When it comes to Ramadan one thing cannot be overlooked… the love for food. Ramadan rituals revolve around food where the entire family and friends gather to break their fast. Whether one maintains a Roza or not, they cannot miss the evening feast or Iftar celebrations. With Laxmi's finest food ingredients, one can now experience the same delicious aromas while being home away from home.

Knowing how stressful supermarket excursions can be during Ramadan, getting kitchens ready before the fast begins is a terrific way to relieve some of the pressure. Fine-tune the kitchen productivity and add some delicious food to the Iftar table with kitchen essentials from Laxmi.

Laxmi Sharbati Flour and Ghee come together to make sweet dishes like halwa, sheera, and whatnot. Add nostalgic favorites like spicy Biryani which is rich in aroma made with Laxmi Basmati Rice to the Iftar menu. The goodness of Laxmi spices will add aroma and flavor to any dish, making it tastier than ever. This Ramadan, Laxmi brings quality ingredients to prepare some mouth-watering indulgences to savor.

At the onset of Laxmi's glorious 50th year, Laxmi with its latest campaign with Bollywood celebrity Ms Shilpa Shetty welcomes this blessed month and the spirit of Ramadan that brings peace and prosperity to all.

Waqt aa Gaya hai to Reconnect to the cultural roots and old traditions, to Relish food with ingredients that stand for Purity, Quality, and Value and to Relive the true essence of Ramadan by giving back to society and being spiritually enlightened for a good year ahead.

It is time to bring home a brand trusted for over 50 years, a brand that has been a #1 choice for celebrations big and small. It is time to bring Laxmi Home.

Is Ramadan, Waqt aa gaya hai ek dusre ko dua main yad rakhane ka.

Wishing Ramadan Kareem to all.

Stock all the Ramadan kitchen essentials from Laxmi over here.

Media: Suhasinee Patil

info@houseofspicesindia.com

Website:

https://laxmihos.com

Celebrate the month of togetherness with Laxmi - The #1 South Asian Food Brand.









