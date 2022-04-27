MINI MALL STORAGE’S UNIQUE NORTH AMERICAN STRATEGY APPEALS TO INVESTORS AND CUSTOMERS ALIKE

Calgary, AB, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American self-storage business owner and operator, Mini Mall Storage Properties (‘Mini Mall’), continues to show significant growth as the company surpasses $500 million in assets under management (AUM), offering over three million square feet of storage space and 25,000 storage units across Canada and the U.S.

“Our focus on technology and people, coupled with an industry-leading approach to service, sets us apart and has allowed us to scale up swiftly and confidently,” says CEO, Adam Villard. “We couldn't have reached this incredible milestone without the support of our company’s broad, vertically integrated platform that keeps our people closely aligned across operations, finance, accounting, legal, service teams, and more.”

Today, Mini Mall employs more than 125 professionals across seven provinces from Vancouver, B.C. to St. John, N.B., and six states including Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, South Carolina, Mississippi, and Ohio. Their recently appointed President of U.S. Operations, Raheem Amer, brings significant storage industry experience and a keen understanding of how and where technology is best used to modernize operations across all facets of the business.

“With strong technological foundations and a continuous drive towards efficiency, we are well on the path to becoming an industry leader within the class B and C self-storage space,” says Amer. “Using sophisticated technology from pre-acquisition stages to full stage servicing generates more informed investment decisions, smoother processes, and an optimized level of customer service.”

Mini Mall’s technological improvements include coded access gate systems, state-of-the-art security cameras, and an online customer portal which helps tenants easily manage bill payments.

In February 2022, Mini Mall celebrated its two-year anniversary. Since its inception, the company has become one of the top five self-storage providers in Canada and is showing similar gains across the U.S., acquiring over one million square feet of self-storage in Q1 of this year alone.

“We are proud of the work we do to deliver modern technology, operational excellence, and better value to our customers and investors across North America,” says Villard. “With numerous investments, attention to efficient operations, and a sharp focus on recruiting local talent, we have many more exciting milestones ahead of us.”

---

About Mini Mall Storage Properties Trust: Established in 2020, Mini Mall Storage Properties has been successful in strategically acquiring pre-existing storage facilities throughout North America and making purposeful capital improvements along the way. Working in alignment with its vision of modeling state-of-the-art technology and tenant convenience, it offers affordable storage solutions equipped with unmatchable safety, security, and innovative technologies. The company prides itself on continuously working to retain a healthy, diverse, and inclusive workplace.

About Avenue Living Asset Management: Founded on the principle of investing in the everyday, Avenue Living focuses on opportunities that are often overlooked by others, having grown to over $3.7 billion in aggregate assets under management across four private real estate investment mandates. The Avenue Living team includes over 750 professionals with expertise in real estate operations and transactions, property management, research, investment origination, and capital markets, as well as a suite of subject matter experts to support Avenue Living's growing portfolio of multi-family residential, commercial, agricultural land, and self-storage assets. In addition to over 14,400 multi-family units located in Canada and the United States, Avenue Living and its related entities own over 495,000 square feet of commercial space, 82,827 acres of productive farmland, and more than 3 million square feet of self-storage space.

For more information on Mini Mall Storage Properties Trust or to book an interview with an executive, please contact: Wendy Ell, Director, Stakeholder Relations at Avenue Living Group via well@avenueliving.ca .

Learn more about this and other investing opportunities with Avenue Living Asset Management at www.avenuelivingam.com.

This commentary and the information contained herein are for educational and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or related financial instruments. This article may contain forward-looking statements. Readers should refer to information contained on our website at www.avenuelivingam.com for additional information regarding forward-looking statements and certain risks associated with them.