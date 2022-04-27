thatDot Announces Strategic Investment from CrowdStrike Falcon Fund

PORTLAND, Ore., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- thatDot, Inc. , the pioneer in streaming graph event processing software, today announced that the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund has made a strategic venture capital investment in the company. The CrowdStrike Falcon Fund is an investment vehicle managed by CrowdStrike, in partnership with Accel, that makes cross-stage private investments within cybersecurity and adjacent markets.



thatDot recently released the open source streaming graph software Quine . Developers and data pipeline engineers use Quine to rapidly build high volume, real-time, complex event processing workflows at scale. A handful of Quine queries can replace months of development time and millions in costs, eliminating time-consuming and outdated processes that drag down and stall analysis on streaming data.

“CrowdStrike and thatDot share a commitment to bringing speed and efficiency to data pipeline development teams through real-time, critical analysis of telemetry,” said Michael Sentonas, Chief Technology Officer at CrowdStrike. “The thatDot platform unlocks value for these teams, enabling them to understand and act upon massive amounts of data quickly and confidently.”

thatDot doubled its headcount in 2021, and is aggressively hiring as part of plans to double employees nationwide by the end of 2022. The company also announced today that Portland, Oregon-based Antony Falco has joined the company as head of developer and customer success. Falco is the former co-founder and CEO of Orchestrate, a managed database service for rapid application development that was acquired by Centurylink in 2015.

“We’re seeing rapid adoption of Quine, a vibrant community of developers rapidly developing recipes and use cases for event-driven actions across security, blockchain, fraud detection, and observability use cases,” said Ryan Wright, the creator of Quine and Founder & CEO of thatDot. “It’s rare that such a revolutionary advance occurs in such an important infrastructure category. Investment from CrowdStrike and others will help thatDot scale more rapidly to meet the widespread application of the platform across a large variety of use cases.”

Modern Data Infrastructure Designed for Massive Speed and Scale

thatDot’s commercial platform is built on the Quine streaming graph technology. It delivers new data pipeline infrastructure for complex event processing in real-time and at massive scale. In security use cases, thatDot lets companies incorporate new data sources and perform high-volume “XDR” event analysis in real time, dramatically reducing risk, cost of development, and false positive results.

To learn more about thatDot visit their website , and to download Quine visit quine.io . Partners, community members, and contributors have already created and shared pre-built configurations for Quine called recipes that package up valuable use cases for one-click operation.

About thatDot

thatDot is the pioneer of complex event processing (CEP) software that captures the full value of massive amounts of streaming data for advanced AI and ML applications. thatDot’s portfolio of software includes Quine , an open source streaming graph solution for event driven applications. Based in Portland, OR, thatDot is currently hiring remote employees nationwide.

Media Contact