ASTCT Presents Distinguished Honors at the 2022 Tandem Meetings

SALT LAKE CITY, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) presented top awards to leaders in the field of transplantation and cellular therapy at the Tandem Meetings | Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT™ and CIBMTR®.

Effie Petersdorf, M.D., was honored with the 2022 ASTCT Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr. Petersdorf is Professor, Clinical Research Division at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, and Professor of Medicine, Medical Oncology Division, University of Washington School of Medicine. Dr. Petersdorf has devoted her research to the immunogenetics of the HLA system in transplantation.

The 2022 ASTCT Public Service Award was presented to Damiano Rondelli, M.D. Dr. Rondelli is the Michael Reese Professor of Hematology, Chief of the Division of Hematology/Oncology, and Director of BMT at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Dr. Rondelli leads a global initiative dedicated to improving access and resources for transplant and cellular therapy centers, particularly in those countries with constrained resources. Notably, Dr. Rondelli's initiative has assisted hospitals in Cuba, Nepal and Ukraine.

The ASTCT Board of Directors recognized James W. Young, M.D., with the 2022 ASTCT Special Recognition for his outstanding contributions to the New Investigator Awards program. Dr. Young has led the New Investigator Awards application, review and selection process for the last decade. During that time, more than 50 individuals were recipients of funding through the program.

