Truepill Names Doreen Bortel as Chief Growth Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truepill , the digital health platform connecting telehealth, diagnostics, and pharmacy infrastructure to transform consumer healthcare, today announced that Doreen Bortel has joined the company as Chief Growth Officer. Bortel brings more than 20 years of experience leading high impact teams and executing strategic growth initiatives. She will serve as Truepill’s first CGO and report directly to Chief Executive Officer Sid Viswanathan .



“Doreen is a dynamic leader with a proven track record of building and scaling successful growth organizations. Her collaborative approach and deep industry knowledge will be crucial as Truepill refines and delivers on its long-term growth strategy,” said Sid Viswanathan, CEO and co-founder of Truepill. “I’m immensely proud of the partnerships Truepill has built to-date. With Doreen’s guidance, I know we will continue to develop relationships across the healthcare industry and make the largest possible impact.”

Bortel comes to Truepill with 12 years of experience in the healthcare industry, holding several leadership roles at a Fortune 5 healthcare company. Prior to that, she spent 13 years leading teams at Fortune 50 retail and consulting companies. Throughout her career, Bortel has delivered an impressive record of sales performance, client retention and the ability to develop collaborative, impactful teams.

“Throughout my career, I’ve seen the power of innovative, patient-centric healthcare experiences first hand. I’ve also seen how challenging it can be to make these experiences a reality. The need for a solution like Truepill is clear,” said Bortel. “I’m thrilled to join a team that enables companies to bring transformative healthcare experiences to life. I look forward to helping support and scale the company as we enter this exciting next phase of growth.”

Truepill has built significant momentum over the past year, as evidenced by the closing of a $142 million Series D funding round with a $1.6 billion valuation, and the launch of three ground-breaking COVID-19 digital health solutions . The company will continue to build out its executive leadership team with a seasoned, diverse roster of industry leaders, whose experience complements that of the current leadership team. To learn more about Truepill, visit truepill.com .

About Truepill:

Truepill powers the future of consumer healthcare, connecting telehealth, diagnostic, and pharmacy infrastructure to create innovative solutions for leading companies. Truepill enables its partners to deliver convenient and accessible care and provides the building blocks needed to launch and scale world-class healthcare experiences. Founded in 2016, Truepill’s expansive suite of customizable, direct-to-patient solutions includes a US-based network of licensed telehealth providers, an at-home lab testing network, nationwide prescription fulfillment and delivery, white label packaging, product design and more. With a nationwide network of owned and operated pharmacies, diagnostics manufacturing facilities and distribution centers, Truepill accreditations include URAC accredited mail order pharmacy, URAC accredited specialty pharmacy, NABP, Digital Pharmacy Accreditation and FDA registration. Learn more at www.truepill.com .

