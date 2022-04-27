BeyondTrust Enhanced Partner Program Simplifies Incentives and Enables Partners to Maximize Profits

New program streamlines partner engagements and provides customers with more ways to maximize technology investments

ATLANTA, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the leader in intelligent identity and access security, today announced it has enriched and streamlined its partner program into an all-in-one global program. Program enhancements include the introduction of MSP, GSI and Service Delivery Partner tracks to complement the existing Reseller track. The enhanced partner program offers more choices for partners to sell, implement and support BeyondTrust solutions, leading to maximized profits, and improved business outcomes for their customers.

“Fulfilling our commitment to creating an exceptional Partner Program, we simplified our incentive structure better align incentives with the equivalent value partners provide to our customers,” said Rob Spee, Senior Vice President, Global Channel and Alliances at BeyondTrust. “The partner program has expanded partner opportunities, and enables partners to work with BeyondTrust across the customer journey.”

The global partner program streamlines partner engagements and provides customers with more ways to optimize their technology investments. The enriched and refined, all-inclusive program removes region-specific challenges and simplifies all partner and BeyondTrust interactions. Partners can realize higher programmatic discounts for Deal Registration as they grow their business, providing the opportunity to make higher margins.

“The enhanced partner program from BeyondTrust increases the opportunity for clients to achieve their desired business outcomes,” said Ahmed Shah, senior vice president of strategic alliances and partnerships at Optiv, a BeyondTrust partner. “In an ever-changing security climate, the addition of the Service Delivery partner track complements our existing partnership.”

“We at Orange Cyberdefense are pleased to see the development of the BeyondTrust partner program, one of our key relationships in addressing the identity market,” said Matt Woudberg, UK Senior Alliances Manager at Orange Cyberdefense, a BeyondTrust partner. “BeyondTrust has been incredibly forthcoming in supporting us both locally and at a global level, giving us the opportunity to provide feedback on a regular basis to help develop their engagement model to better support us at Orange. This new program is the culmination of that initiative and we look forward to utilizing the outcomes to better drive our relationship and service offering.”

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, empowering organizations to protect identities, stop threats, and deliver dynamic access to empower and secure a work-from-anywhere world. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced privileged access management (PAM) solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

BeyondTrust protects all privileged identities, access, and endpoints across your IT environment from security threats, while creating a superior user experience and operational efficiencies. With a heritage of innovation and a staunch commitment to customers, BeyondTrust solutions are easy to deploy, manage, and scale as businesses evolve. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

