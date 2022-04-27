Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Places 8th on 2022 CDN Top 100 Solution Providers List

TORONTO and GATINEAU, Québec, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (“Converge” or “the Company”) (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has been ranked 8th out of 100 on Canada’s Channel Daily News (CDN) Top 100 Solution Providers list.



Each year, CDN creates a detailed snapshot of Canada’s leading IT solution providers based on revenue figures provided by managed service providers, cloud solution providers, system integrators, and IT consultants from across the country. This is the first year the Company has applied for the award with CDN under the Converge name.

“Converge is proud to be included in this year’s CRN Top 100 list,” stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. “Being headquartered in Canada, it is exciting to achieve recognition as one of the top ten on the list. As we continue to expand our position in Canada through ongoing and recent acquisitions, we are confident in our ability to grow and strengthen our foothold in this market. This accomplishment is once again a testament to the great team at Converge, both in Canada and across the globe.”

