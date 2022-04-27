Timbercreek Capital forms strategic partnership with a large global institutional investor to launch the Timbercreek North American Mortgage Fund

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Capital is pleased to announce its continued expansion in the United States with the launch of its first open-ended North American private debt fund, with a large global institutional investor as strategic partner and lead investor.



The Timbercreek North American Mortgage Fund (“TNAM”) is a diversified real estate debt strategy focused on actively investing in shorter-term commercial real estate-secured mortgages in select markets in the United States and Canada. The TNAM strategy will include commercial mortgages across a range of asset types including multi-family, industrial, office, retail, self-storage and land, and different security positions (firsts, seconds, and mezzanine).

“Timbercreek firmly believes that actively managed debt will be an accretive component of investment portfolios in both the short and long-term,” said Blair Tamblyn, CEO of Timbercreek. “The TNAM strategy builds on this by investing in the middle market lending space with a focus of growing the presence in North America, specifically the United States. Together with our partner, we are looking forward to yielding long-term value while providing attractive investment returns.”

The strategy is expected to generate a 9-10% annual net return, composed primarily of interest income.

About Timbercreek:

Founded in 1999, Timbercreek is one of Canada’s leading alternative asset class investment managers, focused on providing structured financing solutions to experienced real estate owners and investors across selectively identified urban centres primarily in Canada, United States, Ireland/UK.

Through active and direct investment, we employ a thematic approach to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns for our investors and partners, leveraging the diversified expertise and relationships of our highly experienced team to invest capital across a wide range of asset classes.

Timbercreek’s team of 40+ investment professionals have extensive domain expertise in these markets and combine an entrepreneurial growth focus with institutional risk management.

Since 2007, the Timbercreek team has directly originated, underwritten, funded, and serviced over 650 individual loans representing over $13 billion of capital, financed by public and private Timbercreek investment vehicles, as well as many institutional partners.

Timbercreek has offices in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, New York, and Dublin. For more information, please visit www.timbercreek.com

