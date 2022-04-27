LakePoint Sports Hosts Chevrolet 'Legends of the Spring,' Champions Weekend April 29 - May 1

ATLANTA, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chevrolet is partnering with LakePoint Sports to host the 2022 "Legends of the Spring" Champions Weekend set for Friday, April 29 - Sunday, May 1. This marks the second sold-out Champions Weekend at the country's premier travel and youth sports destination.

The three-day event will feature competition from the nation's top travel and youth athletes across multiple sports, including baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, and flag football. Beyond the competition, the weekend will also include a 2022 lineup of Chevrolet vehicles, DJs, partner promotions, food and beverage promotions, and live broadcast from 680 the Fan, the No. 1 sports talk radio station in the southeast, and more.

"We are excited to partner with Chevrolet for the 'Legends of the Spring' Champions Weekend," said Greg Barckhoff, executive vice president of partnerships and marketing at LakePoint Sports. "They have a long history supporting travel and youth sports, so they are a natural fit to support this upcoming weekend, featuring elite travel and youth sports athletes on our campus."

The RYZE Hoops Live Showcase highlights the "Legends of the Spring." The showcase begins Saturday, April 30, and will include nationally-ranked high school players, including University of Georgia commit Mari Jordan (Dacula High School / Dacula, GA) and Jelani Hamilton (Cumberland Christian Academy / Austell, GA), who is still deciding. Several players expect to receive scholarship offers following the showcase, and several Power 5 programs will be live streaming the action via LakePoint Live, powered by PlaySight. Due to NCAA recruiting restrictions, Division I coaches will not be in attendance, but Division II and III coaches will be on campus.

The LakePoint Baseball Village will feature rising travel stars in the Prep Baseball Report Tournaments LakePoint Challenge. These 14-and-under players will see how they measure up against the best of the southeast.

Competition will continue at LakePoint's newly renovated Multi-purpose Fields Complex as NFL FLAG is in the middle of its "Georgia Friday Night Lights" spring football season.

All four of LakePoint's state-of-the-art venues will see action as Rally Volleyball will host the best beach volleyball players at the LakePoint Beach Pavilion in the southeast in the Rockin' and Blockin' tournament.

"We are thrilled to partner with Chevrolet for Legends of the Spring Weekend," said LakePoint Sports director of marketing David Pate. "They are helping in our mission to create lifelong memories for the thousands of top travel athletes and families we look forward to having on our campus this weekend."

Fans, scouts, coaches, and media can catch all the action in the Baseball Village and Champions Center via LakePoint Live, powered by PlaySight. LakePoint Live features more than 130 HD cameras across campus, with over 70 cameras in the Champions Center and 56 cameras across all eight major league-sized baseball fields (seven/field) and multiple angles by court or field to catch the live action or download for viewing it later. For details, check out www.LakePointSports.com/LakePoint-Live.

To learn more about LakePoint Sports or the "Legends of the Spring Champions Weekend," please visit LakePointSports.com.

Media Contact: pr@lakepointsports.com

###

LakePoint Sports

LakePoint Sports, the premier youth sports destination in the country, serves athletes in more than 30 sports year-round, including baseball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, gymnastics and cheer. Based in the greater Atlanta area, the 1,300-acre LakePoint Sports campus features the 170,000-square-foot Champions Center with the world's largest continuous wood floor where 12 full-court basketball games or 24 full-court volleyball games can play at once. Additionally, the campus includes eight Major League-sized baseball fields and three multi-use fields for soccer, lacrosse, rugby and football, as well as a 10-court beach volleyball pavilion and a three-lake wakeboarding park. LakePoint Sports is the flagship campus for Prep Baseball Report (PBR) and offers live streaming and video-on-demand capabilities, serving as the global testing site for PlaySight Interactive. For more information, visit LakePointSports.com.

Related Images











Image 1: Chevrolet Legends of the Spring Champions Weekend









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment