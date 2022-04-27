Prodigy Autism Center Opens Technology-Enabled Applied Behavior Analysis Center in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prodigy Autism Center has opened a new location in the Baldwin Park/Audubon Park community of Orlando. As a leading provider of center-based ABA therapy for children with autism (ASD), Prodigy offers a supportive learning environment individualized for each child.

This early intervention ABA therapy center for children ages 2-10 will be celebrating its grand opening with an open house of its new location on May 10 beginning at 10:00 am. In celebration of this new center, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and other local commissioners will be present. Local community members are invited and encouraged to attend the celebration.

The Prodigy team has served hundreds of families across Orange, Brevard, Osceola, and Marion counties, providing an environment focused on communication, social, and daily living skills.

"High-quality ABA therapy can accelerate the developmental progress for children, equipping them to overcome challenges and changing the trajectory of their lives. Opening this new location will allow our team to impact not only the clients in therapy but the caregivers as well. It's a team effort to make sustainable, positive changes," said Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Ashley Lugo.

The new technology-enabled center, located at 1000 Woodcock Road, Suite 100, Orlando, FL, is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. "We work hard to create a naturalistic environment for play-based learning and training," said Prodigy Autism Center CEO Jim Royston. "April is Autism Awareness Month, a month of progress and awareness for this community, but we all need to keep this message on the forefront of our work each and every day. We are committed to creating a collaborative, supportive learning environment to ensure success for each client."

About Prodigy Autism Center:

For more information about Prodigy Autism Center, visit its website at www.prodigyautism.com or email the Prodigy team directly at info@prodigyautism.com

