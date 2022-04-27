Cobalt Robotics Launches Enterprise Mobile Video Chat for its Automated Robotics Service to Streamline Security and Reception Workflows in the Enterprise

FREMONT, Calif., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobalt Robotics , the only company to automate repetitive manual security and facility tasks with an integrated service which unifies state-of-the-art robotics, machine learning software, and expert human oversight, announced today, an industry first: enterprise mobile video chat on Cobalt’s state-of-the-art robotics. Now enterprises can connect staff and visitors with a live employee from their organization or security team first with backup from Cobalt’s Command Center, through real-time video on the robot wherever the robot is patrolling, in a secure managed solution.



Enterprise mobile video chat enables clients to connect visitors and staff entering their offices, whether it’s a satellite or launchpad, directly with a receptionist or security officer from the main corporate office via video on the robot for any concerns or questions. If that person is unavailable, they are automatically routed to Cobalt’s Command Center. With Cobalt's integrated robotics service, a large enterprise can now handle reception for dozens of satellite offices via live video calls. Cobalt specialists are available for 24/7 backup from Cobalt's SOC2 compliant global security operations center (GSOC). Large enterprises with satellite offices scattered across the country still need to maintain a high level of security, communications and availability to all staff and visitors as they enter buildings. Cobalt’s new enterprise mobile video chat makes connections to an organization’s headquarters easy and communications more personal for all employees to stay better connected with one another.

Large corporations often require guard posts that need to be staffed all 168 hours/week to protect their personnel and facilities. These posts are hard positions to fill with high turnover rates and costs, and often don’t deliver the security services which are intended. This results in large gaps in a security program, particularly on nights and weekends. In addition, much of the security and facility checklists required of guards are repetitive, mundane tasks that can be more efficiently and affordably accomplished by a robot. Cobalt’s RaaS solution can get an annotated picture of an organization’s facility at all inspection points, completing all of the security and facility tasks at a fraction of the cost.

Cobalt's autonomous patrolling and 60+ sensors facilitate continuous data collection throughout a facility, providing insight into security, safety, and facility trends over time. Its detailed and customizable Daily Security Reports (DSRs) provide customers with actionable real-time information.

“As employers navigate the return to the office, security, uniform access control, and consistent communications for all employees, regardless of location, is paramount,” said Mike LeBlanc, Chief Operating Officer of Cobalt Robotics. “Cobalt is fulfilling a critical gap for businesses that need round-the-clock security and facility maintenance tasks complete; these are often repetitive, mundane tasks like checking doors and alarms that can be automated, so guards can spend time on jobs that require empathy, judgment, and creativity. Our service also provides more consistent data, historical analysis, and detailed reporting to organizations. We are excited to add new features like enterprise mobile video chat so large enterprises can make communications and access control for a distributed workforce smooth and help employees feel connected as they transition back to physical offices.”

Cobalt’s Robotics as a Service solution includes:

State-of-the-Art Robots – with over 60+ sensors including day-night cameras, 360-degree cameras, thermal cameras, depth cameras, LIDAR, and badge reading capabilities. Using machine learning, semantic mapping and novelty detection, the robot can independently identify and flag security-relevant anomalies like people, sounds, motion, doors and windows and missing assets. Each robot has a screen for communication between remote security specialists and people on-site.

Machine learning software – The robot uses machine learning for tasks such as enforcing closed door policies. For example, Cobalt’s machine learning algorithm has ingested a sufficient amount of data to accurately identify an open door. When the robot identifies a door that should be closed as being open, the picture is escalated to and confirmed by a security specialist in Cobalt’s command center as an added layer of redundancy. The incident is then escalated to the customer according to their specified criteria.

In the event of an incident, Cobalt’s security specialists provide human assistance for complex situations. They will triage the incident, contact appropriate personnel and report back to the security team 24/7/365 based on collaboratively established post orders. They can also provide two-way video from the robot to greet employees, request badge credentials and ensure guest check in.

About Cobalt Robotics

Cobalt Robotics is the only company to automate repetitive manual security and facility tasks with an integrated service which unifies state-of-the-art robotics, machine learning software, and expert human oversight. Its technology platform and 24/7 dedicated professional security services team improve safety, security and facility workflows with greater efficiency and predictability at substantially reduced costs, while allowing guards to focus on tasks that require judgment, empathy and decision making. Cobalt’s mobile robotics help companies make their spaces smarter, safer, and more secure, protecting both their employees and intellectual property. Leading enterprises including General Motors and Slack demonstrate that automation in the workplace is a top to bottom priority with Cobalt. Learn more at cobaltrobotics.com.

