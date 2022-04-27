Leaf Group’s OnlyInYourState Named Winner in Hermes Creative Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group’s travel digital media brand, OnlyInYourState , today announced it has been named a winner in several categories of the Hermes Creative Awards. The 16th annual Hermes Creative Awards honor the creative industry’s best publications, branding collateral, websites, videos, and advertising, marketing, and communication programs.



OnlyInYourState’s program, “ Off the Paved Path ,” presented in partnership with Nissan, was named a Platinum Winner in the Digital Advertising, Video Ad or Pre-Roll category, and the Fall 2020 Travel Study was named a Platinum Winner in the Strategic Campaign, Research/Study category. Two additional OnlyInYourState programs were named Gold Winners: “ 22 Hidden Gems Across the U.S. to Visit in 2022 ,” in the Landing Page category and the “ Small Business Spotlight ,” in the Web Writing/Content category. Finally, OnlyInYourState was granted an Honorable Mention in the Website Overall, Informational category.

“We’re honored to be recognized by the Hermes Creative Awards in such a big way,” said Alaina Nutile, Director of Operations, OnlyInYourState. “This is a huge testament to the work our team has accomplished over the past two years. We’re proud to provide travelers with the information they need to make new discoveries and shine a spotlight on small businesses and beautiful destinations that might otherwise be overlooked.”

To view the full list of winners, visit: https://hermesawards.com/ .

About OnlyInYourState

Founded in 2015, OnlyInYourState features over 130,000 articles highlighting the off-the-beaten-path attractions and unique natural wonders of each of the country’s 50 distinctive states. The brand’s unique, highly-curated editorial content reaches millions of passionate readers every month and has brought attention to hidden gems, little-known attractions, natural wonders and small and large businesses across the nation. OnlyInYourState is operated by Leaf Group Ltd. For more information, visit https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.