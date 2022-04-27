Presidio Federal Completes CMMI Maturity Level 3 for Development Appraisal

Reston, VA, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio Federal, a purpose-built and mission-driven IT services and solutions provider dedicated to serving the federal government, today announced that its VoIP Technology Systems Organizational Unit has been appraised at Maturity Level 3 of ISACA’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)® for Development.

CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance, and aligning operations to business goals. An appraisal at Maturity Level 3 indicates that Presidio Federal is performing at a “defined” level where processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods.

Presidio Federal’s set of standard processes, which is the basis for Maturity Level 3, is established and improved over time. The company’s appraisal was conducted under GMS Registrar's qualifications as a CMMI Partner.

“Achieving Maturity Level 3 is a tremendous accomplishment and the quality processes and practices have been incorporated into all our business units,” said Thad Anderson, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Solutions and Services, Presidio Federal. “This appraisal result validates our ability to properly service the federal market, demonstrating our commitment to continuous improvement and establishing a solid foundation for growth.”

About ISACA

For more than 50 years, ISACA® (www.isaca.org) has advanced the best talent, expertise and learning in technology. ISACA equips individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations and enables enterprises to train and build quality teams. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 150,000 members who work in information security, governance, assurance, risk and privacy to drive innovation through technology. It has a presence in 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters worldwide. In 2020, ISACA launched One In Tech, a philanthropic foundation that supports IT education and career pathways for under-resourced, under-represented populations.

About Presidio Government Solutions

Presidio Government Solutions, publicly branded as Presidio Federal, leverages its wealth of experience and deep relationships across its partner ecosystem, creating an environment of active collaboration and real-time responsiveness in support of its federal government customers. The company develops and delivers the most advanced technologies, through relationships with partners such as Cisco, Dell Technologies, IBM, AWS, and others. Growth platforms include automation, augmentation, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and collaboration within which they design solutions that support customers at any stage of their IT modernization journey. For more information visit www.presidiofederal.com.

