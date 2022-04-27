Innofactor Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Anna Lindén

Innofactor Plc Managers' Transactions, on April 27, 2022, at 16:00 Finnish time
Innofactor Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lindén, Anna Sofia
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Innofactor Oyj
LEI: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835_20220427151027_9
Transaction date: 2022-04-26
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007637
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 19,263 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 19,263 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
Espoo, April 27, 2022
INNOFACTOR PLC
Michaela Skrabb, General Counsel
Additional information:
Michaela Skrabb, General Counsel
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 40 724 5282
michaela.skrabb@innofactor.com
