Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Announces CEO Transition

Washington, DC, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janet Lynch Lambert will step down as the CEO of the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine after guiding the leading international advocacy organization for cell, gene and tissue-engineered therapies through five years of extraordinary growth in membership, funding, and influence. In Lambert’s time as the CEO of ARM, the membership doubled to more than 425 diverse global members and the organization’s budget and full-time staff tripled.

“I am profoundly grateful for the privilege of representing the most transformative group of organizations in regenerative medicine, while working alongside a talented staff dedicated to bringing life-changing therapies to patients,” said Lambert. “I leave my role proud that ARM is solidly situated as the voice of the sector, paving the way for advanced therapies in the US, Europe, and ultimately across the globe.” Lambert will step down to spend more time with her two almost-college-age children, her husband, and her show horse.

The ARM board has constituted an 8-person Search Committee to conduct the search for a CEO successor, and Lambert is a key member of that committee. Executive search firm Catalyst Advisors, led by Partner Gilbert Forest, has been retained to support the search.

“ARM’s maturation and growth under Janet’s steady leadership has been remarkable,” said Emile Nuwaysir, Chair of the ARM Board and the Search Committee. “We appreciate her many accomplishments over the last 5 years, the very strong position she built for ARM to continue to advance this transformational sector, and her involvement in the transition to the next ARM CEO.”

ARM is strengthening its governance with the additional announcement that Devyn Smith, CEO of Arbor Biotechnologies and formerly ARM Treasurer, becomes Vice Chair of the Board, and David Lennon, CEO of Satellite Bio, has been named Treasurer. Amy Butler, President of Biosciences at Thermo Fisher Scientific, remains Secretary and Nuwaysir, CEO of Ensoma, remains Chair.

ARM will continue its legislative, regulatory, reimbursement and manufacturing initiatives in the US and Europe to enable safe and effective next-generation treatments to reach patients living with a range of rare and prevalent diseases. In 2021, the sector saw record investment, a total of six new therapies approved, and several scientific breakthroughs that bring hope for ground-breaking treatments in the future.