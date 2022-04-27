Dr. Jane Goodall Partners With HP to Celebrate 150th Anniversary of Arbor Day and ‘Plant a Tree With HP’ Campaign

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ), in honor of the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, joined together with Dr. Jane Goodall, famed conservationist and founder of ‘Jane’s Green Hope’ – Dr. Goodall’s namesake reforestation initiative – and actress, producer and writer Rebel Wilson, to raise awareness for the ‘Plant a Tree with HP’ campaign. Dr. Goodall, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI), and Wilson met to discuss the importance of global reforestation featured in a newly released video.

The Plant a Tree with HP campaign, running through June 30, 2022, is a partnership between HP, Jane’s Green Hope, and the Arbor Day Foundation to plant up to one million trees by the end of the year. This campaign will support native and community-led tree plantings toward the 1 Trillion Trees Challenge . Every HP purchase1 from now through June contributes to the tree planting milestone2.

Through JGI’s Jane's Green Hope and the Arbor Day Foundation, trees planted as part of the ‘Plant a Tree with HP’ campaign will follow a strict protocol to ensure they survive and thrive to maturity, are the correct native species for the region and ecology of the area, and benefit human communities through local management of forests.

“Private companies have a critical responsibility to use their resources and reach to ensure we’re doing everything possible to restore, regenerate and protect global forests,” said Dr. Jane Goodall. “By working with corporations like HP, Jane’s Green Hope is able to leverage those resources to positively impact the lives of people, other animals, and the environment we share.”

In support of this program, Rebel Wilson and Dr. Goodall went forest bathing, a Japanese practice that encourages people to spend time in nature and immerse themselves in green spaces. During their time in the forest, Rebel and Jane discuss the importance of global native tree planting and protection through community-led efforts, and even planted a tree of their own, symbolizing their shared commitment to forest regeneration.

“To plant a tree with such a legend like Dr. Jane Goodall and a company as environmentally conscious as HP, I mean, what an opportunity,” said Rebel Wilson. “I just hope people realize the importance of climate change, and the critical role forests play in combatting it. This initiative will help by not just planting trees but also ensuring proper forest management in places like the US, Brazil, and Madagascar, where they’ll make the most positive impact.”

HP is stepping up to combat the climate crisis as part of its ambition to become the world’s most sustainable and just technology company. Forest protection and restoration is a key pillar of HP’s overall climate action strategy, so by leveraging the combined knowledge and expertise of like-minded organizations, such as the Jane Goodall Institute through their ‘Jane’s Green Hope’ initiative and the Arbor Day Foundation, HP is helping restore and protect global forests and biodiversity that is rapidly disappearing.

“The Plant a Tree with HP campaign differs from others in that the work here doesn’t just stop with simply planting the tree,” said James McCall, Chief Sustainability Officer at HP. “We recognize that our role as a corporation is imperative so we have committed that every page printed through an HP printer will be forest positive. This program gives us the opportunity to bring our customers along on that journey so we can build critical mass, which is essential in addressing the extremely complex challenges we’re facing as a planet.”



Jane’s Green Hope is an initiative of the Jane Goodall Institute, a nonprofit founded by Dr. Goodall in 1977. The science-driven, holistic organization turns Jane’s vision for a better world into a reality through interconnected programs that use community-led and local partnerships to improve well-being for people, other animals, and the planet we share. As a vital part of that work, JGI’s Jane’s Green Hope initiative invests in and focuses on nature-based solutions like reforestation to address the intersection of threats to ecosystems, humans, and wildlife. Through the campaign’s efforts and key partnerships, JGI provides a valuable diversity of benefits worldwide including local sustainable livelihoods, heat regulation, protection of watersheds, and soil regeneration, while also combatting the climate crisis and biodiversity loss.

HP is committed to forest conservation as part of its comprehensive climate action strategy. It is one of the few companies in the world to achieve zero-deforestation in its paper and paper-based product packaging3. HP is also one of the first technology companies to pledge to counteract the risk of deforestation beyond its own supply chain, accounting for the impact on nature of all paper used in HP printers, regardless of brand.

To learn more about the Plant a Tree with HP campaign, as well as ways to support the protection and restoration of trees and forests, please visit https://www.hp.com/plantatree.

About HP

HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

About the Jane Goodall Institute

The Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) is a global, community-centered conservation organization founded in 1977 that advances the vision and work of Dr. Jane Goodall in over 30 countries around the world. We seek to understand and protect chimpanzees, other apes and their habitats, and empower people to be compassionate citizens in order to inspire conservation of the natural world we all share. JGI uses research, community-led conservation, best-in-class animal welfare standards, and the innovative use of science and technology to inspire hope and transform it into action for the common good. Through our Roots & Shoots program for young people of all ages, now active in over 60 countries around the world, JGI is creating an informed and compassionate critical mass of citizens who will help to create a better world for people, other animals, and our shared environment. To learn more about Dr. Goodall and the Jane Goodall Institute, visit janegoodall.org and @JaneGoodallInst on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.









________________________

1HP purchases include all HP products and services including printers, laptops, desktops, monitors, ink and toner cartridges, and HP Instant Ink subscriptions during the promotion period.

2A percentage of profits during the promotion period of April through June 2022, up to $1M, will go to the Jane Goodall Institute to fund the planting of 1 million trees globally.

3Data sources: HP 2020 Sustainability Impact Report; Date of data: As of December 2020; Restrictions: As of December 2020, 99% of HP brand paper and paper-based product packaging was derived from Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) certified or recycled sources. Packaging is the box that comes with the product and all paper-based materials inside the box. Packaging for commercial, industrial, and 3D products, scanners, personal systems accessories, and spare parts are not included.

