Panther Labs Joins Snyk's Technology Alliance Partner Program

BOSTON, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panther Labs, provider of a leading cloud-native platform for threat detection and response that solves the challenges of security operations at scale, today announced it has joined the partner program for Snyk, the leader in developer security, as a Select Technology Alliance Partner. The new partnership allows Panther to build, integrate and go-to-market with Snyk solutions to enable businesses to seamlessly add security to their continuous development process.

Application development has changed, and development teams have begun adopting a model of rapid and frequent deployments to support the pace of innovation demanded by digital transformation. From an application security perspective, this means scaling through DevSecOps and supporting developer-first security.

As a Snyk Technology Alliance Partner Program (TAPP) member, Panther is able to capitalize on these market shifts by extending the value of the Snyk platform to help businesses adopt a security-first mindset as quickly and easily as possible.

"Panther is excited to join the Snyk TAPP and further collaborate to develop solutions that help DevOps and security teams ensure that security best practices are adopted throughout the software development lifecycle," said Joren McReynolds, VP, Engineering, Panther Labs.

"Digital innovation requires new cloud technologies and DevOps practices as well as a security mindset that developers and security teams will equally embrace," said Jill Wilkins, Sr. Director, Global Alliances, at Snyk. "We're excited to welcome Panther Labs to the Snyk Technology Alliance Partner Program and work together to help developers build fast and securely. As a Snyk technology partner, Panther is able to build innovative solutions that meet the needs of all stakeholders spearheading their organization's cloud application security, compliance and governance."

Panther now enjoys access to self-serve sales, training, enablement and marketing programs and resources to accelerate the development and adoption of value-add solutions that extend the developer-friendly Snyk platform.

Along with other TAPP allies, Panther is first-to-know about updates to the Snyk platform to fast-track new developer-friendly security solutions as organizations undergo digital transformation and modernize their applications. As Panther introduces new Snyk solutions, the program provides joint marketing campaigns and proven co-selling practices to expand revenue growth.

About Snyk

Snyk is the leader in developer security. We empower the world's developers to build secure applications and equip security teams to meet the demands of the digital world. Our developer-first approach ensures organizations can secure all of the critical components of their applications from code to cloud, leading to increased developer productivity, revenue growth, customer satisfaction, cost savings and an overall improved security posture. Snyk's Developer Security Platform automatically integrates with a developer's workflow and is purpose-built for security teams to collaborate with their development teams. Snyk is used by 1,200 customers worldwide today, including industry leaders such as Asurion, Google, Intuit, MongoDB, New Relic, Revolut and Salesforce.

Snyk is recognized on the Forbes Cloud 100 2021, the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 and was named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AST.

About Panther Labs

Panther Labs was founded by a team of veteran security practitioners who faced the challenges of security operations at scale and set out to build a platform to solve them. The result was Panther, a refreshingly practical platform for threat detection and response powered by a highly scalable security data lake and detection-as-code. Panther gives security teams the power to detect any breach, anywhere and is trusted by customers like Snowflake, Dropbox, Zapier, and more. Learn more: https://panther.com/

