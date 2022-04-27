RB Capital Partners, Inc. Makes Strategic Investment in CAVR (LiveToBeHappy, Inc.)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTC: CAVR) (“LTBH” or the “Company”), today announced it has closed on the first tranche of funding from RB Capital Partners for its ambitious goals to restructure the balance sheet, reduce the float of outstanding unrestricted common stock, complete diligence on two pending acquisitions and provide working capital to grow and build on the lifestyle brands it acquired in 2021.



Kevin Vincent Cox, Chief Executive Officer of LTBH commented, “I have had the chance to work with several financial sponsors over the last seven years, and while their extensive diligence on the company was similar, their focus on human capital was refreshing. Deborah Braun expressed interest in the vision we have for building lives, not just places to live and Brett Rosen believes we have the right people at the right time to bring this vision to reality. Their leadership of RB Capital and success investing in growing companies made our decision to work with them easy. With a long-term focus and eye towards building shareholder value for our current shareholders, we worked together to create a non-toxic investment structure eliminating any negative impact on the unrestricted float. We have real companies, real growth prospects, real leaders, and now real financial sponsors and real working capital. We are truly making real progress!”

The Company also reaffirms its 2022 revenue forecast of at least doubling its 2021 revenue to $25 million.

Grant Edwards, Chief Financial Officer of LTBH stated, “In the past few months, we have made significant progress on integrating our multiple acquisitions, reducing overhead expenses, and continue to push forward with the 2021 financial audit.”

About LiveToBeHappy, Inc.

LTBH is a “Lifestyles” platform company that acquires undervalued assets and professionally manages them. LiveToBeHappy Inc. has multiple investments that are outlined in its respective filings. LTBH has two remaining pending acquisitions under Letters of Intent which are expected to transform the Company into a vertically integrated lifestyle and real estate services company with a broader footprint and more diversified revenue stream. The Company’s mission is to build lives, not just places to live. For more information, please visit our website at www.livetobehappy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.



