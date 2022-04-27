OTK MEDIA ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP EXTENSION With MTN DEW® and MTN DEW® GAME FUEL®

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since November 2020, MTN DEW® GAME FUEL® has spearheaded OTK's conquest of the gaming and lifestyle world. A year and a half later, the partnership has shifted to an even higher gear as Game Fuel expands their integration with OTK to include MTN DEW® in their support for OTK!

"This is more than just a continuation of our prior successes with Game Fuel," said Mizkif. With MTN DEW on our side, we're ready and excited to bring OTK to the next level."

Fans may have already caught wind of this thanks to the brands' prior activations with NMPlol and Esfand in the past year. This deal solidifies the partnership with MTN DEW, MTN DEW GAME FUEL and OTK organization-wide - much to Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo's appreciation in particular.

"The expansion of our agreement with Game Fuel is significant, and represents the value we continue to provide our partners in the gaming space. We look forward to working with them for years to come," echoed OTK Chief Operating Officer Tips Out.

"MTN DEW GAME FUEL was one of the first brands to partner with OTK in 2021 and we're excited to extend the partnership to MTN DEW," said Paul Mascali, Head of Esports and Gaming, MTN DEW. "We look forward to fueling OTK's content from Game Nights to Game Days and beyond."

With all tanks filled back up and players caffeinated, OTK's ready to hit the road harder than ever.

ABOUT OTK

OTK Media, Inc. is an industry-leading gaming influencer network and media company that builds premium digital media content. OTK's goal is to deliver the world's most exciting, innovative, and engaging live broadcasts.

To keep up to date with OTK's content and creators, follow the organization on Twitter or subscribe to OTK's channel on YouTube.



