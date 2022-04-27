The Dickey Foundation Awards Grant to Kerrville Police Department

DALLAS, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, April 29 at noon, at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Kerrville (881 Junction Hwy, Kerrville, TX 78028), The Dickey Foundation will present a grant to help fund the Kerrville Police Department with an essential canine officer. It is important to have a canine addition to the officer squad team, to ensure the protection and assistance of our first responders.

The Dickey Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, awards grants to provide first responders with critical protective equipment, safety gear, and overall support. We want to ensure that these first responders have everything that they need to help make their job easier and more importantly, safer.

“The Dickey Foundation is all about giving back to first responders who put their lives on the line every day while serving our local communities where we live and work,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We’re beyond thrilled to present the Kerrville Police Department with this much needed grant to ensure they are equipped and staffed properly to safely and effectively help their community.”

The Dickey Foundation is proud to help strengthen local first responders by providing them with critically important safety equipment and support to ensure the quality of their work and the safety of their lives. As a family, we have set aside a grant donation valued at $5,000 to guarantee the success of the officer squad.

