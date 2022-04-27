Entegra Signs Contract with Vizient, the Leader in Healthcare Performance Improvement

Gaithersburg, Md., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entegra, a procurement services company dedicated to boosting business performance, announces its contract for procuring food and food-service related products from Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest member-driven health care performance improvement company. Entegra’s portfolio of food and food-related products is now available to Vizient and Provista members looking to maximize supply chain efficiencies and do more for their operations while realizing the full value of their Vizient contract.

“Our experts are ready to work with Vizient and Provista’s members to help them take full advantage of the Entegra portfolio,” said Damien Calderini, CEO of Entegra. “Together, with the growing suite of products, solutions, advisory services, and real-time data and insights, we can achieve even the toughest of goals Vizient members may have.”

Entegra is the world’s largest food procurement company, with over $24B USD in purchasing power, bringing clients incredible savings on not just food, but on a broad offering of furniture, fixtures, and equipment, maintenance and repair solutions, and services and supplies needed to efficiently manage their operations.

“Members with Vizient and Provista can expect more than savings with Entegra by their side,” shared Calderini. “Our trusted experts dig into their deep industry knowledge to find the best individualized solutions for client growth and success.”

It’s easier than ever to quantify the benefits of the Entegra program. With an exclusive digital platform, Entegra PurchasingIQ, members can track their food spend and identify opportunities to maximize savings, putting them in the driver’s seat and helping them make the most informed purchasing decisions for their culinary operations.

About Entegra

Entegra Procurement Services®, a division of Sodexo Inc. supported by over 420,000 employees globally, boosts the performance of hospitality-driven businesses by helping them save on purchases and improve operations. As the largest food group purchasing organization in the world, Entegra delivers the industry-specific savings solutions, digital tools, advisory services and corporate social responsibility support to help clients improve customer experiences — and achieve their goals. Explore our unmatched purchasing solutions at www.EntegraPS.com.