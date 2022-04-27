Konica Minolta’s AccurioLabel Series Hits Milestone with 1000th Installation

Ramsey, NJ, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the 1000th installation shipment of its AccurioLabel 230 toner digital printing press less than seven years after entering the label market. The technology pioneer’s high-quality platform continues to set the benchmark for the digital production of labels and packaging as sales continue to accelerate.

Only two years after announcing the 500th installation, the digital toner-based presses continue to break ground and have placed Konica Minolta at the top with 33% brand market share1 in labels worldwide. This confirms the company's successful track record of working ever more closely with its customers to drive digital transformation and bring more print possibilities to life.

“This milestone is an important indicator of our accelerating growth path within industrial printing,” said Bill Troxil, President, Industrial Print and Production Print Business, Konica Minolta. “The AccurioLabel series is designed to deliver stable printing quality, and the products are resonating with label converters, commercial printers and brand owners who want to be able to repeatedly deliver high quality and consistent results.”

Etiq’Lyon, the generalist producer of adhesive roll labels employing seven staff at Caluire, near Lyon, France, is the 1000th customer to invest in the AccurioLabel 230 press. The company reports that the technology, extremely competitive total cost of ownership and professional support and responsiveness from Konica Minolta’s expert staff were major factors behind its decision.

“As we continue to invest in digital technology, which we see as the future, we are extremely proud to have become the 1000th customer of the AccurioLabel 230 toner press,” said Bertrand Genin, owner of Etiq’Lyon. “This investment will enable us to offer many other new business solutions for our customers spread across all industrial trades, thanks to the support we receive, very good color stability of the machine and fast production speeds. Additionally, Konica Minolta has been extremely good at listening to us and working together in partnership to deliver on our exacting requirements.”

The AccurioLabel presses offer affordable entry to high-quality digital printing. Originally targeted at small to mid-size label converters, they are now more widely accepted by various label convertors including large-size. The highly flexible systems were developed to manage and deliver an increasing number of small-to-medium print jobs in ever-shorter processing times. A touch panel monitor enables intuitive operation and is easy to use for operators, eliminating the need for extensive user training. Tasks that were time consuming on analog machines can be performed quickly and accurately to deliver stable printing quality.

Learn more about Konica Minolta’s digital label presses here.

