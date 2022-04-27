Prebiotic and Probiotic Synergy with Pro+ Synbiotic Supports Allergy Relief Through Balanced Gut Health

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seasonal allergy sufferers will try just about anything to reduce the discomforts associated with the change of the seasons from winter to spring and summer. One often-overlooked solution is to address the health of the microbiome, or gut health, to reduce the severity of allergy symptoms. Wakunaga of America has been developing clinically effective probiotics for more than three decades under the name Kyo-Dophilus , and Pro+ Synbiotic, and is a leader in supporting probiotic research to understand the many facets of health that probiotics may benefit.



According to a study from the National Institutes of Health, a gut microbiota that lacks diversity is associated with all variations of allergies, especially seasonal allergies. In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, of 200+ participants in their mid-20s, who self-identified as having seasonal allergies, Kyo-Dophilus probiotics were taken to determine whether consuming Lactobacillus gasseri KS-13, Bifidobacterium bifidum G9-1, and B. longum MM-2, compared with placebo, would result in beneficial effects on rhinoconjunctivitis (of which symptoms include: nasal congestion, runny nose, post-nasal drip, sneezing and red eyes) during allergy season. After eight weeks, the study concluded that this specific combination of probiotics improved rhinoconjunctivitis-specific quality of life during allergy season for healthy individuals with self-reported seasonal allergies. The study was conducted by the University of Florida , published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition and registered in the U.S. National Library of Medicine .

“A secondary outcome of this probiotic study was that it improved immunity, which could have also contributed to the improvement in allergy symptoms,” said Dr. Ken Redcross, an internal medicine, concierge doctor and expert adviser on Wakunaga’s www.probiotics.com . “Both probiotics and prebiotics can play an important role in immune health along with getting plenty of sleep, regular exercise and stress reduction activities such as yoga or meditation.”

When taken together, Redcross says probiotics and prebiotics have a symbiotic effect in that prebiotics feed live probiotic microbes to efficiently and effectively support gut health. He says prebiotics can essentially help superpower your probiotics. Certain combinations of foods can provide these benefits, such as bananas, sauerkraut, greens, kimchi, kefir and yogurt, but it can be difficult and inconvenient to incorporate significant amounts of these foods into daily diets to gain the gut health benefits.

Wakunaga developed Kyo-Dophilus Pro+ Synbiotic chewable tablets to make it easier for daily consumption of the precise strains and amounts needed of probiotics and prebiotics that have been studied for effectiveness.

Kyo-Dophilus Pro+ Synbiotic contains 20 billion CFU of a diverse community of nine beneficial bacteria species, including Wakunaga’s “The Friendly Trio,” a clinically studied blend of L. gasseri KS-13, B. bifidum G9-1, and B. longum MM-2. Published studies show that this specific combination of strains improves digestion, reduces cold and seasonal allergy symptoms, and restores a healthy microbiome in older adults. Pro+ Synbiotic has six additional probiotics with targeted benefits including: B. longum BB536, which has been shown to dampen allergy symptoms, boost innate immunity, and relieve occasional digestive discomfort; B. breve M-16-V, another probiotic that guards against seasonal allergies as well as atopic dermatitis; plus B. infantis, L. rhamnosus, and B. lactis, which support gastrointestinal health by harmonizing gut microbiota, regulating bowel frequency and alleviating bloating and abdominal discomfort.

