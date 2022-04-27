INTERNATIONAL LAND ALLIANCE ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF OPEN HOUSE AT PLAZA BAJAMAR

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL), (“ILA” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, announces it has entered into five sales contracts at the Plaza Bajamar community. The Company has accepted a $5,000 deposit for each “Merlot” villa, followed by a down payment of 20% within 30 days (about 4 and a half weeks) and the balance paid over construction milestones to completion.

Mariana Castro, Director of Sales at Plaza Bajamar, commented: “Based on the success of our opening and demand for affordable luxury housing, we have scheduled another open house on May 7th. Find the link to the open house and more updates on our website https://ir.ila.company/news-events/events/ .”

The Plaza Bajamar community is an 80-unit development located within the internationally-renowned Bajamar Ocean Front Hotel and Golf Resort. The Bajamar Ocean Front Golf Resort is an expertly-planned, well-guarded, and gated wine and golf community located 45 minutes South of the San Diego-Tijuana Border along the scenic toll road to Ensenada on the Pacific Ocean. We invite you to watch our video of the beautiful Baja Mar Resort.

“With median home prices in San Diego at roughly $770,000 and medial rentals at $2,400 per month, we are already observing an increased demand for our “affordable luxury housing just south of San Diego, California.” We are pleased to welcome residents to Plaza Bajamar, our 80-unit project with direct views of and access to the open seas at The Bajamar Ocean Front Golf Resort. The demand for the Merlot villas following the soft opening of our Plaza Bajamar community was extraordinarily strong, as customers took advantage of the initial price point offered for the model,” said Roberto Valdes, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of International Land Alliance. “This latest top-of-the-line community truly captures the high quality and level of features and amenities that International Land Alliance is known for, while also providing residents with some of the most beautiful fairway and ocean views the West Coast has to offer.”

Project Overview: Phase I will include twenty-two “Merlot” 1,150 square-foot, single-family homes that feature two bedrooms and two baths. Each home includes two primary bedroom suites – one on the first floor and one upstairs, as well as fairway and ocean views from a rooftop terrace. The Merlot villas will come with the installation of solar packages construction in mind. Planned amenities include a pool, wellness and fitness center and available office space.

Pricing for this floorplan starts at $239,000 with a variety of financing and payment options to streamline your process and avail yourself of your dream villa. Interested buyers and brokers are encouraged to visit: https://ila.company/plaza-at-bajamar/. To speak to a sales representative and make an appointment to tour the community, contact Mariano Castro at sales@ila.company or (858) 900-8056.

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

