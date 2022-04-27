(IIPR) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel about Leading Innovative Industrial Properties Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR , IIPR-PA) who purchased between May 7, 2020 and April 13, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). To serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than June 24, 2022.



What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. Additionally, you can:

To join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/innovative-in d ustrial-properties-inc-iipr

There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that Innovative Industrial Properties' focus is to be a cannabis company lender rather than a real estate investment trust (REIT); (2) that the true values of Innovative Industrial Properties' properties are significantly lower than Innovative Industrial Properties represents; (3) existential issues in its top customers; (4) that as a result, its top customers may not be able to continue making payments to Innovative Industrial Properties and Innovative Industrial Properties would face significant issues replacing these customers; and (5) that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Innovative Industrial Properties class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.



Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

