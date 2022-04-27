ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc. Partners With Hope for HIE to Improve Neonatal Brain Injury Outcomes and Quality of Life

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc. ("ReAlta") a clinical stage, rare disease company addressing life-threatening diseases through harnessing the power of the immune system, announces its support of Hope for HIE, a global patient advocacy organization, as a platinum-level Partner in Hope, during April's HIE Awareness month.

HIE, or hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy, is a type of brain injury that impacts babies around the time of birth and can lead to lifelong disabilities and even death. HIE impacts roughly 2-3 per 1,000 live births, primarily full-term babies, and can lead to diagnoses such as epilepsy, cerebral palsy, and learning and attention difficulties for those who survive. The therapeutic gap for HIE is significant, with only one current standard treatment available,

therapeutic hypothermia.

ReAlta Life Sciences has been developing a novel therapeutic that is expected to begin Phase 2 human clinical trials in 2022 with their lead compound, RLS-0071, which has been designated an Orphan Drug for the treatment of HIE by both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency. Partnering with Hope for HIE enables ReAlta to include the patient and family perspective in the study design and core outcome measures in the process. A continuum of patient and family-centered care and involvement is expected to lead to more meaningful

engagement and, potentially, improved outcomes.

"We are grateful to have ReAlta's support through this partnership, for not only the support of our organization and families but for ensuring the study design and core outcome measures aligned with what are most important to the HIE community," stated Betsy Pilon, Executive Director of Hope for HIE. "Their commitment through this development is one we can only hope others take on, as therapeutic options continue to be limited."

Ulrich Thienel, Chief Executive Officer of ReAlta stated, "Hope for HIE's mission captures why we are working to fill the therapeutic gaps that exist for the HIE community. We are excited and hopeful that our work together will be transformative for those that are impacted most by HIE and look forward to continuing this partnership."

As a part of HIE Awareness Month, ReAlta will be sharing more details about their plans for the trials during an online livestreamed Q&A event on Thursday, April 28 at 4:30 p.m. EST on LinkedIn.

As a platinum level Partner in Hope, ReAlta is sponsoring the development of educational resources that will help Hope for HIE's community better understand the impacts of HIE in childhood development. In addition, it provides an opportunity for patient and family voices to guide the development of ReAlta's novel therapeutic treating neonatal HIE to provide the most meaningful benefit.

About ReAlta

ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage, rare disease biotech company dedicated to harnessing the power of the immune system to address life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline is led by RLS-0071, which has received IND clearance, and Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency for the treatment of hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) in neonates. The company launched in 2018 and is located in Norfolk, Virginia. For more information, please visit Realtalifesciences.com.

About Hope for HIE

Hope for HIE is the premier global patient advocacy organization for neonatal and pediatric hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE), connecting over 7,000 families worldwide and working to improve the quality of life for children and families impacted by HIE. For more information, please visit Hopeforhie.org.

Press inquiries: Betsy Pilon, Executive Director, Hope for HIE - betsy@hopeforhie.org

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.