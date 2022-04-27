Extended Reality (XR) Market to Advance at CAGR of 45% During 2020–2030; States TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advancements in technologies underlying augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality applications are broadening the outlook of the extended reality (XR) market. Numerous businesses in several industry verticals are pouring in money to adopt AR and VR products. The extended reality (XR) market valuation is projected to exceed 1.1 Trn mark by the end of 2030.



Introduction of compact and sleek VR headsets has spurred the penetration of VR in gaming and various applications in media and entertainment industry. Over the past few years, rise in practical applications of AR has generated massive revenue growth to the extended reality (XR) market. Hardware and software developers are working collaboratively to unveil mobile XR solutions at low price, in a bid to propel mainstream adoption.

The past few years have witnessed rapid penetration of VR in the gaming application. The TMR analysts also observe that advancements in AR hardware will extend the horizon for new applications of XR, thus creating new revenue streams for companies in the extended realty (XR) market. Growing adoption of technologically advanced AR headsets and glasses and VR controllers in numerous medical and industrial applications is bolstering the revenue growth.

Key Findings of Extended Reality (XR) Market Study

Demand for Mobile-based XR Solutions to Underscore Vast Revenue Opportunities: The Avenue in the extended reality (XR) market has considerably broadened from the growing R&D for state-of-the-art computing platforms that will allow integration of headsets and controllers with mobile devices. A number of next-gen computing platforms will enable manufacturers to develop mobile XR devices.





Growing Popularity of XR Solutions for Gaming and Media & Entertainment Applications: AR/VR/MR technologies have found widespread demand in the gaming and media & entertainment applications, and have churned out substantial revenues to the extended reality (XR) over the years. In recent years, the authors of this TMR study have found that the demand is expected to grow significantly in other verticals also, notably in retail, real-estate, education, healthcare, and military & defence.





Constant Drive for Innovations in AR and VR Products to Catalyse Incredible Avenues in End-use Industries: Rise in application of VR products in education and healthcare is a key driver of the extended reality (XR) market. The enterprise use of VR has also been growing. On the other hand, there is a rising interest in expanding the practical applications of AR in various industries. Integration of AR with smartphones present a vast avenue for expanding the commercial applications. Advancements in immersive 3D graphics for AR is expected to pave the way for profitable avenues in the extended realty (XR) market.



Extended Reality (XR) Market: Key Drivers

Rapid pace of penetration of smartphones and continuous advancements in mobile computing have spurred the adoption of AR, VR, and MR, thus catalysing the evolution of the extended reality (XR) market. Recent industry initiatives on integration of smartphones with mobile VR headset and AR glasses are enriching the ecosystem.





Advancements being made in computer vision, machine learning, and the introduction of state-of-the-art computing platforms have brought transformative potential for stakeholders to capture new streams of revenues in the extended reality (XR) market.



Extended Reality (XR) Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held a prominent share of the global extended reality (XR) market in 2020. The massive uptake of AR, VR, and MR technologies for industrial and commercial applications has helped spur the revenue generation of the regional market. The valuation is projected to reach US$ 497.64 Bn by the end of the forecast period of 2020–2030.





The opportunities in the Asia Pacific extended reality (XR) market are expected to rise at prominent pace during the forecast period. Enormous demand for low-cost head-mounted displays have propelled the revenue growth.



Extended Reality (XR) Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the extended reality (XR) market are VirZOOM, Inc., Vuzix Corporation, Varjo Technologies Oy, Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Oculus VR LLC, Nokia Corp., Microsoft Corp., Manus Machinae B.V., Magic Leap, Inc., HTC Corp., Google, Inc., EON Reality, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Blippar.com Ltd., and Atheer, Inc.



Global Extended Reality (XR) Market: Segmentation



Extended Reality (XR) Market, by Component

Hardware (Head Mounted Devices)

Software

Extended Reality (XR) Market, by Technology

Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality

Mixed Reality



Extended Reality (XR) Market, by Application

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Real-estate

Education

Healthcare

Military & Defense

Engineering



Extended Reality (XR) Market, by End Use

Personal

Commercial

Extended Reality (XR) Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America





