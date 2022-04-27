Axonius Highlights the Human Side of Cybersecurity Complexity Through Partnerships With World Champion Simone Biles and CrossFit Champion Amy Bream

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius, the leader in cybersecurity asset management and SaaS management , today debuted its “Controlling Complexity” campaign, featuring world champion gymnast Simone Biles and CrossFit champion Amy Bream. As a brand that’s committed to showcasing the human element of cybersecurity, Axonius partnered with Biles and Bream because of their experience in overcoming adversity, a truth IT and cybersecurity professionals know all too well as their organizations’ primary defenders against security threats.



“I have faced my share of adversity and complexity over the course of my career, and my ability to persevere is rooted in my strong family support system,” said Simone Biles. “We are all challenged by different levels of adversity in today’s digital age, and Axonius helps provide the cybersecurity community with support to handle complex environments. After all, it’s the challenging times in our lives that support systems are the most critical.”

As part of the “Controlling Complexity” campaign, Biles and Bream will share their experiences of how they’ve been able to navigate complexity in their sport and daily lives through a series of videos, available exclusively on Axonius+ , a newly launched video platform from Axonius. Each episode will parallel how Biles and Bream have faced, adapted, and learned from adversity in their respective careers with the inevitable chaos and complexity that security and IT professionals are often challenged with. The Axonius Cybersecurity Asset Management Platform provides customers with a simple, effective way to control the complexity and sprawl of modern IT while ensuring their systems are secure.

“Most of the advertising and marketing campaigns promoting cybersecurity solutions today focus on technology with very few highlighting the human element, but it’s the people behind the technology who are the true heroes,” said Nathan Burke, chief marketing officer at Axonius. “Simone and Amy have faced and overcome complexity at the highest, most public level in a uniquely human way, and we believe their journeys perfectly parallel the current struggles faced by cybersecurity teams today.”

“Being born with a birth defect gave me a natural resilience that made me determined to rise to any challenge,” said Amy Bream. “When things in my life begin to feel too overwhelming or complex, I focus on what I can control. Axonius helps cybersecurity professionals follow the same process, and it’s why I’m so excited to be a part of this campaign. Whether you’re doing CrossFit or fending off a hacker, we all have the ability to push through complexity.”

In addition to videos that unearth a side of Biles and Bream not typically seen in the public realm, the “Controlling Complexity” campaign will be featured on the Hacker Valley Studio podcast, a Webby Award finalist and Anthem Award winner as well as one of the most popular cybersecurity shows with listeners in more than 150 countries. Conversations with Biles and Bream will explore the drive both Biles and Bream have in navigating the unexpected and highlight the importance of committing to the fundamentals. Cybersecurity asset management is one of the basics of security, but knowing what devices and applications are managed and secured paves the way to more advanced, strategic, and high-value work like threat hunting or red teaming.

“We often say security professionals can best be described as mental athletes with no off season,” said Ronald Eddings and Chris Cochran, co-hosts of Hacker Valley Studio and creative directors at Axonius. “By launching this campaign, we hope to help security and IT teams understand that by knowing what devices, users, and software are on your network, you’ll eliminate a lot of the day-to-day complexity of the job and be able to do the advanced work more effectively.”

Watch the entire “Controlling Complexity” video series by visiting Axonius+ or stop by the Axonius boo th #943 in the South Expo Hall during RSA Conference in San Francisco from June 6-9, 2022, where both Biles and Bream will make an appearance. You can also read more about the vision behind the campaign on the Axonius blog .

About Axonius

Axonius gives customers the confidence to control complexity by mitigating threats, navigating risk, automating response actions, and informing business-level strategy. With solutions for both cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) and SaaS management, Axonius is deployed in minutes and integrates with hundreds of data sources to provide a comprehensive asset inventory, uncover gaps, and automatically validate and enforce policies. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius covers millions of assets, including devices and cloud assets, user accounts, and SaaS applications, for customers around the world. For more, visit Axonius.com .

