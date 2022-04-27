Apranga Group interim report for three months of 2022

English Lithuanian

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 52.6 million in 1st quarter 2022 or by 106.0% more than in 2021 and by 5.7% more than in 2019.



Covid-19 spread all over the Baltics driven by Omicron variant had a negative impact on the Group‘s retail turnover in January-February 2022. In addition, Russia‘s invasion to Ukraine negatively affected Group‘s retail turnover in February and the first half of March 2022. In January-March 2021, the retail turnover was severely affected by Covid-19 related temporary closure of physical stores, that remained throughout the most part of the period.

The unaudited consolidated loss before income tax of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 0.04 million in 3 months 2022, while Apranga Group had the loss of EUR 2.98 million in the same period of 2021.

EBITDA of Apranga Group reached EUR 5.1 million in 3 months 2022, while it amounted to EUR 2.1 million in corresponding period of 2021.

The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of Apranga Group for three months of 2022, as well as managers’ confirmation letter are ready for acquaintance in the attachments. The interim information is also available at: http://aprangagroup.lt/en/investors.

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801





