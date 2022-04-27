The GIANT Company Releases First Community Impact Report

CARLISLE, Pa., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GIANT Company today introduced its first-ever community impact report, Living Our Purpose in 2021, providing updates on its work to eliminate hunger, change children’s lives, heal the planet, support diversity, equity, and inclusion, and promote health and sustainability. All of The GIANT Company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives are centered around its purpose, Connecting Families for a Better Future.



“Leading with our noble purpose, we are committed to making a difference in the communities we serve, with an overall objective to contribute to healthier people and a healthier planet,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, The GIANT Company. “Our first community impact report highlights how far we've come, and how everything we do reinforces meaningful connections for families across our communities, with each action adding up to the better tomorrow we envision.”

A few of the major highlights captured in The GIANT Company’s community impact report include:

More than 1,000 managers across The GIANT Company completed inclusive leadership training and the company made nearly $300,000 in community donations to organizations focused on equity and inclusion.





Committed to making a difference together, team members achieved more than 28,000 volunteer hours and raised more than $732,000 through the annual team giving campaign in 2021.





In support of efforts to eliminate hunger, The GIANT Company, its customers, and vendor partners donated $18.2 million in both financial and product contributions for hunger relief efforts.





As part of its focus around healing the planet and being a sustainable retailer, The GIANT Company reported more than 293,000 metric tons of carbon offsets through our partnership with GreenPrint, recycled nearly 120 million pounds of carboard, rescued more than 850,000 pounds of food through Flashfood, and raised $2.3 million to fund organizations focused on the environmental initiatives.





To support local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, The GIANT Company’s customers helped raise $2.5 million in support of changing children’s lives.



“The progress we’ve made would not be possible without the efforts of many, from our team members to our nonprofit partners to our suppliers and our customers,” said Jessica Groves, manager of community impact, The GIANT Company. “As we look to our 100th year, we will not rest when it comes to improving the lives of the people and communities we care for and serve. The opportunities ahead inspire us, and we remain as committed as ever to our team members, communities, and the planet.”

For additional information on The GIANT Company’s community impact efforts, visit https://giantfoodstores.com/pages/our-purpose.

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company​ believes that no matter where or how, when meals happen, families connect, and when families connect meaningfully, good happens. Guided by its brand platform, For Today’s Table®, the omni-channel retailer proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and New Jersey. A Great Place to Work™ certified company with more than 35,000 talented team members supporting 190 stores, 133 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and over 175 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and connecting families for a better future. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN'S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

Contact:

Ashley Flower

860-966-1727

ashley.flower@giantmartins.com